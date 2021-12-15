State employee donations reach nearly $590 thousand in annual charitable campaign; nearly $34 million raised in campaign history

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Office of Administration today announced that this year’s Missouri State Employees Charitable Campaign (MSECC) exceeded donations of $588K, with $588,351 pledged to 502 Missouri charities. During the past 37 years, state employees have donated nearly $34 million to the annual campaign.

“This level of generosity our state team members have shown only reinforces what we already know, Missouri has some of the best of the best,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our team members’ commitment to this state and to the people of this state inspires us every day, and we are proud that so many have chosen to support some of our most vulnerable citizens through their own contributions, especially during the holiday season.”

“It is heart-warming to see how deeply Missouri state team members will reach into their own pockets to help those in need,” said Office of Administration Acting Commissioner Ken Zellers. “Their generous contributions and dedication to this year’s theme of ‘Building a Brighter Future’ will ensure these charitable organizations are able to lift up those in need throughout our communities.”

Other notable highlights from this year’s campaign:

The Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development increased their total pledged by more than 60% from last year and had their highest annual total in the history of the campaign.

The average donation amount increased for the eighth year in a row, from $217.11 to $227.43.

for the eighth year in a row, from $217.11 to $227.43. 10 of the 28 state departments beat their pledge totals from the previous campaign year.

The MSECC is an annual fundraising effort organized by the Office of Administration that provides state employees and retirees with the opportunity to make donations to their favorite charitable organizations through the convenience of payroll deduction or one-time gifts. The State of Missouri has a history of philanthropy and a spirit of service. Since the inception of the annual campaign, state employees have donated nearly $34 million to charities statewide. Donations have exceeded $1 million in 18 of the 37 years.

For more information on the Missouri State Employee Charitable Campaign, visit msecc.mo.gov.