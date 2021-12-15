Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,433 in the last 365 days.

The Heritage Foundation Recognizes Alabama for Election Integrity

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, December 14, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— Today, the Heritage Foundation released its Election Integrity Scorecard, and Alabama was ranked among the best states in the union for election integrity!

“We are very proud of the safeguards that have been put in place to ensure the integrity of the election process in Alabama,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “Through our various voter registration initiatives and photo ID mobile units, we continue to shatter records for voter registration and voter participation – all while maintaining fair elections, free from fraud, and continuing to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

The Election Integrity Scorecard grades how effectively each state protects the security and integrity of its elections processes. It provides the states with a clearer understanding of best practices, where vulnerabilities exist, and how to address those issues. Although numerical rankings were not listed, Alabama was recognized as one of the top 10 states in terms of election security and integrity.

 

For more information on the Election Integrity Scorecard rankings, please contact the Heritage Foundation at 202-675-1761.

 

 

###

You just read:

The Heritage Foundation Recognizes Alabama for Election Integrity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.