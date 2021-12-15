The Heritage Foundation Recognizes Alabama for Election Integrity

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, December 14, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— Today, the Heritage Foundation released its Election Integrity Scorecard, and Alabama was ranked among the best states in the union for election integrity!

“We are very proud of the safeguards that have been put in place to ensure the integrity of the election process in Alabama,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “Through our various voter registration initiatives and photo ID mobile units, we continue to shatter records for voter registration and voter participation – all while maintaining fair elections, free from fraud, and continuing to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

The Election Integrity Scorecard grades how effectively each state protects the security and integrity of its elections processes. It provides the states with a clearer understanding of best practices, where vulnerabilities exist, and how to address those issues. Although numerical rankings were not listed, Alabama was recognized as one of the top 10 states in terms of election security and integrity.

For more information on the Election Integrity Scorecard rankings, please contact the Heritage Foundation at 202-675-1761.

###