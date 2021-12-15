Submit Release
Time is running out for former foster youth to obtain pandemic relief funds

Phoenix, AZ (September 13, 2021)

Time is running out for former foster youth to obtain funds designed to assist them during the pandemic.

Last year, Congress passed the COVID-19 Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to support young adults currently in foster care and former foster youth.

Funding is available to youth between the ages of 14 and 26 who are currently in foster care or have been in foster care between the ages of 14 and 21. Eligible youth may receive up to $2,000 directly or choose to have it applied to their expenses. The money can be used to help pay for education, medical expenses, family support, housing, transportation, and more. However, the deadline for older youth aged 21-26 to apply and be approved for this funding ends at midnight September 30th. Youth not yet 21 have another year to apply.

“These funds have not only helped me find a roommate for my new home but also have given me the opportunity to find something closer to my job,” said one former foster youth. “Which is amazing considering the result my credit has undergone due to the financial setbacks of COVID. This also taught me to be financially responsible in case of emergencies.”

DCS has already distributed $3.4 million, but there is more funding available.

The deadline for 21-26-year-olds to apply and be approved is September 30, 2021.

“The pandemic has impacted everyone, especially current and former foster youth,” said DCS Director Mike Faust. “There is help available, but the deadline is fast approaching. This is why we are imploring anyone who knows an eligible youth in that 21-26-year-old range to encourage them to apply today. We can’t help these youth after the end of the month.”

Eligible youth ages 14 to 27 can apply directly for funding at https://dcs.az.gov/fosterfunds.

