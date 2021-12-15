The Discovery House Offers Fentanyl Recovery Resources

/EIN News/ -- Reseda, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Discovery House, based in Reseda, California, is helping their community locative effective Fentanyl addiction recovery programs. The Discovery House offers drug treatment programs for those who are battling a Fentanyl addiction, and their team utilizes their expertise and evidence-based practices in treating even the difficult detox and withdrawal process.



Fentanyl is a pain medication that is more potent than morphine, but it should only be administered when the person is in overwhelming pain and has an existing, developed tolerance to opioids. Abusers are known to mix this highly potent drug with other painkillers (such as heroin), which can cause an overdose and even death. Fentanyl is a synthetic pharmaceutical opioid and has several brand names, such as Actiq, Lazanda, Duragesic, Abstral, Subsys, and Sublimaze. The painkiller can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine and is often referred to colloquially as China white, apache, TNT, China girl, crush, or dance fever.

The drug works by obstructing the pain receptors in the brain and boosting dopamine chemical production. It has a high potential for addiction, and users report an intense euphoria and other outcomes similar to using heroin. Effects of Fentanyl use can include dizziness, seizures, blurry vision, itching and slowed breathing. Overdosing on Fentanyl usually occurs when a person who has not developed a tolerance to opioids abuses it, or an uncertain amount of the drug is taken, due to its extreme potency.



Withdrawal symptoms for Fentanyl can be quite painful, and the process of breaking an addiction should not be attempted alone. The Discovery House, one of the best drug and alcohol centers in California, is glad to help anyone from their community get through their recovery. The center also provides inpatient addiction treatment, which can help a person receive the help they need throughout the entire process. The center additionally has individualized addiction treatment programs (offered at luxury rehab facilities), led by a staff that sincerely promotes long-term recovery. Located in Reseda Los Angeles, the center’s long-term treatment centers for addiction are top-notch. Here, anyone battling an addiction to Fentanyl can achieve and maintain their sobriety.



It is important for those seeking recovery from this type of addiction to choose a program that is designed to meet their individual needs, preferences and concerns. Typically, treatment centers will assume that every client is in the same stage of change — but the therapists at the center take a personalized approach to treatment because they understand that what might work for one person will not always be effective for everyone else (and vice versa). Their rehab facilities offer both group and individual therapy sessions as well as family counseling, addiction education, aftercare programs and peer support. They also boast an active alumni program. The Discovery House’s facilities offer a safe space for those going through Fentanyl addiction treatment, and this serves to help them maintain their sobriety once they leave.



All treatment programs begin with an evaluation by a program director. A client will also be assessed by clinical staff at a long-term treatment center for addiction. This evaluation will help counselors develop an integrated treatment plan to help address the resident’s underlying issues and causes of addiction. Depending on the severity of the addiction, a detox might be the first step in the recovery journey. Addiction detox is a crucial time that must be handled with the utmost care and urgency at a professional drug detox center. The scale of the client’s dependency and the length of time they have been dependent on drugs or alcohol will similarly determine the length of detox and any additional treatment which may be needed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvj1RfvRWrU

Inpatient rehabilitation is the first step after detox. The Discovery House will help residents transition gradually from the sub-acute detox program to the residential rehab program in their drug alcohol treatment center. A treatment plan will be decided after evaluating their history and needs. Therapists will continue to monitor and assess the resident to determine their progress. Once they are stable enough to transition from inpatient treatment to outpatient therapy, their daily sessions will decrease, but the staff will always be on hand to help. Residents will also attend 12-step program meetings each week (and are encouraged to build a sober support group). This gives them the tools necessary to apply the skills they learn while in rehab to their life outside of treatment.



The Discovery House offers a wide range of treatment for those suffering from addiction and has had great success in many substance abuse cases. More information regarding their services, resources and other offerings can be found on their official website and social media platforms. Their Admissions team can also be reached via phone or email.

