Post Session Report :: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

SB 428, PN 432 (Gordner) – This legislation would move the date of the Presidential primary election from the fourth Tuesday in April to the third Tuesday in March. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 931, PN 1196 (Martin) – This bill amends the Public School Code to exclude payments received as part of COVID economic relief when calculating income eligibility for EITC & OSTC voucher programs. A vote of 41-8 was recorded.

SB 932, PN 1197 (Martin) – This bill amends the definition of “school related fees” to include fees associated with dual enrollment programs for EITC & OSTC purposes. A vote of 33-16 was recorded.

HB 1642, PN 2372 (M. White) – The bill amends the Public School Code to require school entities to post online and constantly update all curriculum, academic standards, instructional materials, assessment techniques, and course syllabus for every course offered, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. A vote of 30-19 was recorded.

HB 291, PN 257 (Labs) – The bill amends the State Lottery Law to allow for continued eligibility if an individual’s maximum income limit is exceeded solely due to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Act 95 of 2019 sunsets this Social Security COLA moratorium on December 31, 2021 and this legislation extends that provision through December 31, 2023. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1260, PN 2320 (Thomas) – The bill amends the State Lottery Law, in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, further providing for eligibility within the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Needs Enhancement Tier (PACENET), for powers of the department and for coordination of benefits. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1837, PN 2394 (Irvin) –This legislation removes the requirement that workers’ compensation (WC) claimants sign an agreement in the presence of two witnesses or a notary prior to appearing before a workers’ compensation judge and affirming their understanding of the agreement. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 337, PN 683 (Boscola) – This bill increases the fine and penalties for killing or unlawfully taking a bald or golden eagle. A vote of 47-2 was recorded.

SB 562, PN 1274 (Scavello) – This bill amends the Tax Reform Code to provide for the Airport Land Development Zone (ALDZ) tax credit program which provides a $2,100 tax credit to employers per full-time job created. A vote of 39-10 was recorded.

HB 412, PN 845 (Gleim) – The bill amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L. 30, No. 14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, by adding a section to Article XI (relating to Professional Employees) by limiting a day-to-day substitute permit to 20 days. The bill also repeals the sunset provision for the Substitute Teaching Permit for Prospective Teachers program and clarifies that members with an inactive certification and receiving an annuity may not be employed as a substitute teacher, principal, superintendent or assistant superintendent.

Amendment A03233 (Phillips-Hill) – the Amendment creates a new section relating to substitutes for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. If, in the judgment of a school employer, an emergency or shortage of day-to-day substitutes exists, a school may hire an annuitant regardless of whether the school first attempts to secure nonretired personnel. A school must first offer work to any certified professional employee on a recall list.

The amendment passed by a vote of 34-15 and the bill went over in its order.

SB 913, PN 1282 (Baker) – This bill amends Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) to further provide for matters related to imposing conditions of probation and modifying and revoking orders of probation.

Amendment A03218 (Baker) – The amendment provides that a court may not impose a sentence of total confinement upon a revocation of parole unless:

The count finds that the defendant has been convicted of another crime; or The court first finds by a preponderance of the evidence that a technical probation violation hs occurred and one additional condition applies. These include:

a. The violation was sexual in nature.

b. The violation involved assaultive behavior.

c. The violation involved possession of a weapon.

d. The defendant absconded and cannot be safely diverted from total confinement by less restrictive means.

e. There is an identifiable threat to public safety.

f. The technical violation involved intentional and unexcused failure to adhere to the recommended program or conditions.

The court may then impose determinate sentences for the technical violation as provided in the bill.

Provides that Probation Status Reports must be provided to the following at least 30 days prior to the date when a defendant is entitled to a probation review conference:

The court. The commonwealth (district attorney) A victim registered with OVA or the county victim/witness program.

No defendant may have probation terminated at a probation review conference where the defendant committed a technical violation that included any of the following:

a. The violation was sexual in nature.

b. The violation involved assaultive behavior.

c. The violation involved possession of a weapon.

d. The defendant absconded and cannot be safely diverted from total confinement by less restrictive means.

e. There is an identifiable threat to public safety.

f. The technical violation involved intentional and unexcused failure to adhere to the recommended program or conditions.

g. The court determined by a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant committed another technical violation not enumerated within six (6) months of the probation review

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

HB 1255, PN 2382 (Lewis) – The bill adds a new section to Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) relating to limitations on civil claims filed against real estate appraisers. Specifically, Section 5539 would set a 5-year statute of limitations for claims against real estate appraiser’s related to their professional activities that begins to run on the date the appraisal occurs. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.