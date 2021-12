California State Bar Pauses 'Regulatory Sandbox' Work After Criticism by Lawmakers

California State Bar Pauses #039;Regulatory Sandbox#039; Work After Criticism by Lawmakersspanspan lang= about=/user/17 typeof=schema:Person property=schema:name datatype=Mayo, Lynne/span/span spanMon, 12/13/2021 - 12:39/span div diva href=/search?f%5B0%5D=news_type%3A134 rel=nofollowNewsLink/a/div /div divpCalifornia’s state bar has paused committee work on creating a legal regulatory sandbox after lawmakers last week questioned whether the agency has strayed from its core public protection mission./p /div div divRelated Links/div div diva href=https://www.law.com/therecorder/2021/12/13/state-bar-pauses-regulatory-sandbox-work-after-criticism-by-lawmakers/California State Bar Pauses #039;Regulatory Sandbox#039; Work After Criticism by Lawmak…/a/div /div /div div divImages/div div diva href=/media/62580/edit hreflang=enOVFT.n7Gye371EMWH8We2ufWsCC/a/div /div /div div divSorting Weight/div div-10/div /div div divHas been sent/div divOff/div /div