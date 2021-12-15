Submit Release
Police, prosecutors bugged California courtroom

The office of San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said the planting of listening devices in the Vista courtroom in 2019 was legal but it shouldn’t have occurred and the office is working on a policy banning staff from taking part in future eavesdropping inside courtrooms.

