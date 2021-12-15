Police Departments Seeing Results with tip411 INSIGHT Community Survey Tool
New technology from tip411 allows for customizable, mobile surveys to help agencies get feedback from residents
tip411 Insight is really intuitive to use - just like the rest of tip411’s suite of functionality - and so much easier than other survey tools I’ve tried.”ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently, and with increasing frequency, law enforcement agencies across the country are recognizing that having a way to receive valuable feedback from their community members is vital component to their community engagement strategies. Even though they are aware that this need exists many lack a method to do so easily and effectively.
— Chief Jim Howarth, Delhi Township Police, Cincinnati, Ohio
With our newest product, tip411 INSIGHT, law enforcement agencies can send out dynamic, fully customizable, citizen surveys to get feedback from community members.
Delhi Township Police Department in Ohio are using tip411 INSIGHT to engage with their residents in new and innovative ways.
“tip411 Insight is really intuitive to use - just like the rest of tip411’s suite of functionality - and so much easier than other survey tools I’ve tried,” said Chief Jim Howarth of the Delhi Township Police Department in Cincinnati, Ohio. “I love that I can now use this Insight capability to conduct surveys as I believe it’s paramount that police departments reach out directly to their communities for feedback.”
In addition to its existing line of innovative products to help law enforcement engage residents and community members of all ages, tip411 INSIGHT provides innovative functionality that allows agencies to create unlimited customized community surveys to gain essential insight on any and all topics on which they want their community’s feedback.
“We truly believe our new tip411 Insight survey capability fills an important gap in many law enforcement agencies community engagement efforts,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “It can be difficult to get honest feedback on officer interactions, department performance, and many other topics, and this new tool makes it easy for departments to create and deploy surveys through their existing tip411 smartphone app, on their website, through social media, and more.”
With tip411 INSIGHT, agencies will be able to get residents’ opinions and feedback on topics like public perception of the agency, the agency’s effectiveness, feedback on interactions with officers, and any specific, time-sensitive community and/or department issues currently facing an agency.
tip411
Used in over 2,500 communities across the US, tip411 is a web-based toolset that features innovative smartphone apps, anonymous text tips, group alerting, and secure social media publishing tools. tip411 helps agencies engage community members of all ages by enabling anyone with a cell phone to submit tips via a smartphone app or text anonymous tips that can be responded to in real time by authorized personnel in the agency or organization.
