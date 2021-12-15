Data Axle Hires LendingTree Veteran Lowell Orelup as CMO of Local Marketing Solutions
Seasoned Performance Marketing Executive Brings Decades of Experience to Drive Growth and Increase Customer Loyalty
Lowell has his finger on the pulse of best-in-class performance marketing approaches.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced that Lowell Orelup has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer for its Local Marketing Solutions (LMS) division. Orelup has spent his career helping brands like LendingTree, Allstate, Accenture, AT&T and others to combine data and user experience to facilitate lead generation and accelerate company growth.
At Data Axle, Orelup is charged with seamlessly integrating the division’s suite of marketing services and products to better serve the company’s growing SMB client base, along with helping increasingly more business owners discover how to work with Data Axle to expand their customer base within their local markets.
“We are thrilled to have someone of Lowell’s caliber at the LMS helm,” said Mark Cullinane, Data Axle’s President of Local Marketing Solutions. “Lowell has his finger on the pulse of best-in-class performance marketing approaches, which he’ll leverage to help our LMS division acquire new SMB clients and to further solidify Data Axle’s position as the leader in data for this market.”
Orelup has held CMO and senior executive roles at a number of innovative performance-driven companies, where he has consistently accelerated growth and driven new client acquisition. As VP of Marketing at LendingTree, he forged a reputation in the industry as one of the most innovative data-driven performance marketers. Joining the company amid a critical business turnaround and overseeing their largest digital marketing channels, Orelup worked alongside a world-class team to galvanize the brand, its stature on Wall Street, and ultimately to drive historic growth in customer acquisition, revenue, and profitability. The stock price saw greater than 10X growth during his tenure.
“I worked closely with Lowell during his time at LendingTree, and he is absolutely a best-in-class performance-based marketer," said Nikul Patel, Data Axle board member and former Chief Product and Strategy Officer at LendingTree. “Data Axle is a perfect fit for his talents, and the timing is right for him to put them to work for the company’s fast-growing LMS division.”
Orelup’s career has centered around data-based performance marketing and lead generation, from his role in building digital user experiences for QuinStreet, the first lead generation company in the US to go public, to his role at Adchemy, where he directed large, branded online marketing campaigns for Allstate, AT&T Wireless, Verizon FiOS, Jeep and Protection One.
“Now is an incredible time to join Data Axle. Data Axle’s recent acquisition of Exact Data brings a great brand to the table, and solidifies the company’s leadership in this space,” said Lowell Orelup, CMO of Data Axle LMS. “Beyond that acquisition, there are two elements that naturally drew me to Data Axle - data and the company’s focus on performance marketing. I’ve built my career around data-based performance marketing and lead generation, so this couldn’t be a better fit.”
The news of Orelup’s appointment closely follows the company’s August 2021 acquisition of multi-channel direct marketing solution provider Exact Data, which positioned Data Axle to offer the industry’s most comprehensive set of data-driven marketing solutions for the SMB market, the market serviced by LMS.
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
