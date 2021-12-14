PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 116 (Fairfield Road) Project near Gettysburg, Adams County

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 116 (Fairfield Road) bridge replacement project. This project is located over an Unnamed Tributary to Marsh Creek in Highland Township, approximately 4 miles west of Gettysburg. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 116 over the unnamed tributary.

The project consists of replacing the 100-year-old two-span concrete encased steel beam bridge with a single-span, pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge. New approach pavement, rock scour protection, bridge barrier, guiderail, and drainage updates will be included in the project.

The curb-to-curb width will be increased 7 feet 4 inches to accommodate wider shoulders on both sides of the bridge, while the width of traffic lanes will remain unchanged. The bridge will be closed to all traffic during construction. The proposed detour route will use Route 3013 (Knoxlyn Road) to Route 3020 (Orrtanna Road).

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2024 and 2025 construction seasons. The duration of construction is anticipated to last approximately 6 months.

A digital version of the information will be available to view online through January 17, 2022.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact David Fratangeli, PennDOT Project Manager, at dfratangel@pa.gov or 717-705-6176.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four- and Twelve-Year Plans, visit PennDOT Projects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at PennDOT District 8

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###