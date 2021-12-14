DHEC Announces Recipients of State Diesel Emissions Reductions Act Grants to Help Improve Air Quality

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 14, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― Each year, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) receives funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that supports South Carolina’s State Diesel Emissions Reductions Act (DERA) program. DERA grants are used to fund projects that help reduce diesel emissions and provide for cleaner air.

The following are recipients of the 2021 State DERA program:

Benore Logistics Systems, Inc. (Greer, Spartanburg County); awarded $147,000 to replace one diesel truck with a new 100-percent electric truck

Ruan Transport Corporation (Florence, Florence County); awarded $98,000 to replace a diesel-powered truck with a new 100-percent electric truck

Blossman Gas (Easley, Pickens County); awarded $48,000 to replace three diesel short haul trucks with new trucks that will run on propane fuel

“We look forward to partnering with several companies throughout South Carolina on these state DERA grants. Their projects are innovative and will benefit the communities in which they’re located,” said Rhonda Thompson, Chief of DHEC’s Bureau of Air Quality. “DHEC continues to award DERA grant funds targeted at reducing the emissions from aging diesel engines and equipment while at the same time supporting local businesses and entities in their environmental efforts.”

Diesel engines produce numerous pollutants that are harmful to human and environmental health, and performing upgrades to older-style diesel engines – such as engine repowers, equipment and exhaust retrofits, or equipment replacements – can help greatly reduce the amount of pollutants released into the air. DERA grants make funding for these types of upgrades available for county, city, or other local government entities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and colleges or universities. DHEC is able to fund between 25 percent and 100 percent of project costs, depending on the type of project an eligible applicant proposes.

DHEC expects to receive another DERA allocation from the EPA in fall 2022, at which time another Request for Proposals will be announced. Learn more about DERA grant opportunities and previous projects funded by these grants in South Carolina on DHEC’s DERA webpage. For more information, contact DHEC’s Emissions Inventory section at dera@dhec.sc.gov.

###