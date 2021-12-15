Bravo Screens is very excited to introduce the most innovative screen system ever: Lanai Screens.

covered patio retractable screens Covered Deck Screens covered veranda retractable screens

Bravo Screens are very excited to introduce the most innovative screen system ever: Lanai Screens. When the sun is the problem, Bravo Screens has the solution!

When the sun is the problem, Bravo Screens have the solution!

Don't just renovate your home, rejuvenate it with a Lanai Screen Enclosure. Whether enclosing your outdoor space or just adding a screen system, Bravo Screens will custom design these Lanai Screens to meet the specific needs of the unique character of any home. Lanai Screens can transform sun rooms, screen rooms or enclosed porches. From modest to extravagant, Bravo Screens will custom design and manufacture the screens to meet the needs, budget and lifestyle that match any home. Create a clean, modern look, while protecting the investment from harmful UV rays. Control glare and reduce cooling costs – all the while preserving that spectacular view.

Bravo Screens designs and manufactures Lanai Screens right here in North America in a state of the art factory. This allows for a fast installation process and saves money; while being a local, family-owned business that only uses highly trained, in-house technicians to install the new Lanai Screens.

Enjoy the option of privacy and protection from the sun, while keeping out insects in the comfort of the beautiful patio or deck area! Built with North American homes in mind, these Lanai pool screens come in versatile options to ensure that customers are not only getting quality performance, but the customization that is right for the pool area.

Bravo has designed a Lanai Screen featuring rolling panels that offer structural integrity and provide maximum visibility without a glare. The Lanai screens are made of nearly-invisible, black-painted aluminum mesh that offers superior strength and resists sagging. Plus, they stay cleaner longer than traditional fibreglass screens. The extruded aluminum frame provides structural integrity for maximum durability and longevity. Ultrasonic fabric options that are tough against the sun while offering you a wide array of colours and patterns. Modern motor technology to control your retracting screen from the comfort of your seat. Multiple colour options for your Lanai screen's housing.

Bravo Screens has improved the recessed retractable roll screens for the outside area. They are now designed to be used only when needed. When not in use they remain hidden and out of sight. When you're searching for a retractable screen for your pool area; choose high strength, customizable screen options for the surrounding decks.

Bravo consultants will make sure you're getting the perfect customized option for your particular needs. For a new home construction, Bravo Screens will work with the architect and the builder to incorporate roll screens into the designs and ensure the best possible layout. This retractable system blends into the door casement and can be installed on virtually any opening, giving an unobstructed view that older standard screens don't allow. Whether building new, or remodelling, Bravo customer support agents are happy to help get the right system for any project.

Bravo Lanai Screens for outdoor areas are designed utilizing a “green” energy-efficient concept of increasing the cross-flow of fresh air into your deck area. Bravo Lanai Screens are also low-maintenance. As with the home’s other doors and windows, the ultimate durability of your screen relies on annual maintenance. The annual maintenance plan is surprisingly simple and takes very little time. Clean and clear the tracks. At Bravo Screens all the shade products are custom fabricated to specifications using only the finest fabrics, materials, components, and specialized hardware.

“Bravo Screens believes understanding and choosing which solar material is right for any application can be tricky. Unlike a generic window covering company, we are specialists in sun protection. The primary benefit of solar or sun shades is the ability to protect the pool furniture and decking from damage,” said Mr. Singh, President and CEO.

“At Bravo Screens our Lanai screen room kits are a great way for experienced do-it-yourself to install room additions themselves while still receiving the quality and craftsmanship that our brand offers. Bravo Screens offer various options including room size, style of roof, type of glass and frame colour. DIY Lanai Kits can be shipped anywhere in North America. ”

About Bravo Screens: Bravo Screens are a global leader in the world of home furnishings. Window Treatments for the home or business- The portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Venetian Blinds, Window Blinds, Roman Shades, Wood Blinds, Wood Shutters, Plantation Shutters, French Door Cellular Shades, Vertical Blinds and Mini Blinds for any type of shape and sizes! Built on over 115 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus.

Bravo has sold thousands of products over the past decade in the North America market with unparalleled customer satisfaction. Now, Bravo is expanding the new Bravo Lanai Screen product line to customers across the country and intend to continue our commitment to providing the best customer service in the industry!

The Bravo Lanai Screens are now available for purchase, with a retail program that requires a deposit here in the North American office. For more information on availability, as well as in-depth product information and technical specifications, call us toll free. The team is ready to schedule a Free Estimate. Estimators will evaluate the property and then provide a detailed estimate and answer any questions. Call Today!

