Former Money Store Director & Ad Veteran Is On Record: Local Legal Videographer Earns National Certification
The NCRA lets potential employers know that I adhere to a high-level code of ethics. I’m proud to be part of the NCRA.”HOWARD BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) located in Reston, VA, the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, announced this year that JOSEPH VICARI has earned the nationally recognized Certified Legal Video Specialist (CLVS) certification, which acknowledges a high-level of skill and understanding of knowledge related to all facets of videotaping, court proceedings and judicial procedures, and has the ability to deliver accurate and timely finished video product.
Video specialists are in high demand in court proceedings nationwide. A CLVS is an expert in understanding how to set-up and capture the necessary information needed by parties to a case in a video format. They are highly trained in working with video equipment to provide accurate and vital records in this type of specialized format.
VICARI, from HOWARD BEACH, NEW YORK, is a member of NCRA and has worked as a creative director, videographer and film maker for OVER 30 YEARS having built premium brands that became industry leaders like The Money Store and helped to set a new paradigm in healthcare marketing with the Kremer Eye Centers. VICARI has transferred the depth and breath of his multimedia expertise to the legal field as a Certified Legal Video Specialist.
“This is another great milestone in the field of videography that I’m extremely proud of, namely, to be recognized nationally as a Certified Legal Video Specialist from the National Court Reporters Association. The NCRA lets potential employers know that I adhere to a high-level code of ethics. I’m proud to be part of the NCRA.”
The court reporting and captioning professions offer viable career choices that do not require a four-year college degree and yet offer good salaries, flexible schedules, and interesting venues. There is currently an increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available nationwide and abroad. Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.
About NCRA
The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been the internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 100 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 14,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership.
Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations. According to 247/WallSt.com, the court reporting profession ranks sixth out of 25 careers with the lowest unemployment rate, just 0.7 percent. Career information about the court reporting profession—one of the leading career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree—can be found at NCRA DiscoverSteno.org.
