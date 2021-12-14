Planet Fashion Hosts Premier Event with the Who’s Who of Cryptocurrency On Super Yacht For Art Basel Week 2021
The event featured NFT and tangible art exhibits and a luxury NFT Drop by Planet Fashion.
The Hydraex Yacht event was a forum for luxury Art and NFT’s to exhibit, while engaging leaders in tech.”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITES STATED, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Fashion hopped aboard the $12 million Hydraex super yacht during the largest ever Art Basel Week to host a B2B Networking event in collaboration with Reactify.
Art Basel week has always been the busiest time of year for Miami. With Miami’s growing popularity and booming luxury and art sector, 2021 proved to be the most dynamic Art Basel Week yet!
The solar powered, glass walled, Hydraex Yacht was the perfect modern location for the Planet Fashion event, which featured a coming together of culture, fashion and tech. As a nod to nautical environmental impact, ten percent of all sponsor fees went to the Ocean Crest Alliance http://oceancrestalliance.org.
Early in the evening Investor Miko Matsumura, who was one of the earliest investors in both Opensea and Celsius Bank, shared his thoughts on the direction of companies emerging in the digital sphere. The setting was in an intimate panel discussion on the lower deck. Special guests throughout the evening included Empress Jets the event’s private aviation partner, Kayla Han from Web 3 Unstoppable Domains, Socialite Brock Pierce, Iconic NFT artist Beeple, renown audio visual director Smearballs, venture capitalist Jeremy Gardner, model Cindy Kimberly, actress Danielle Moinet, model Karolina Durpinski, Mattison Asher from Meta Mask, and more.
Planet Fashion, the content and events company, became involved in the NFT space last year as an intermediary between luxury / fashion brands and companies that build and operate in Metaverses.
"The Hydraex Yacht event was a forum for luxury Art and NFT’s to exhibit, while engaging leaders in tech" said Celia Evans owner of Planet Fashion TV. Representatives for the illustrious Bored Apes NFT’s, presented as did notable tangible artists including Los Angeles sculpturist Rebecca Setareh. The event also served as an informal introduction for the cryptocurrency elite to the Planet Fashion NFT drop, an all inclusive travel package to Monaco during Formula 1 Grand Prix, and Monaco Swim Week May 25th to May 29th 2022. A copy of the Planet Fashion NFT was displayed with an Instagrammable rose wall during the event. The NFT was launched on Rarible. The remaining Planet Fashion tokens will be dropped over several months on platforms such as Nifty Gateway, Binance and Conflux.
Raiinmaker app was a presenting sponsor. Raiinmaker is a decentralized, block chain-powered, social engagement tool that enables fans to discover, grow, and earn rewards through social action and align incentives along with brand goals, to generate word-of-mouth and grow fan affinity. The app features transparent tracking of digital influence and democratic distribution of social value, cryptocurrency and digital rewards created by fans and creator communities. Other sponsors for the event included Martini Media, Rock and Roll Tequila, and Santa Teresa Rum.
To learn more about the Raiinmaker App go to http://www.raiinmaker.com
For More Information go to www.planetfashiontv.com
About PLANET FASHION TV:
Based in Miami Beach, FL, Planet Fashion is a fashion media and event production company that specialized in 360 marketing consultancy for brands in media fashion, influencer marketing and tech. Planet Fashion develops, licenses and streams fashion and lifestyle content globally.
