Brandon Rodriguez Named Vice President, Supply Chain of RBO PrintLogistix

Experience in both supply chain and printing combine for new VP’s role

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon Rodriguez is the new Vice President, Supply Chain for RBO PrintLogistix. He was assigned the role in August 2021.Early in Brandon’s career in the printing industry, he held management positions at RR Donnelley, followed by several roles with OfficeDepot/Max launching their Managed Print Services offerings.From there, Brandon went on to become Senior Manager of Sourcing for SupplyLogic, Inc. and the Director of Sourcing for Data-Source Inc. When Data-Source and SupplyLogic merged in early 2020, Brandon took over as the Director of Sourcing for the combined company.“Ultimately, we are stewards of our clients' brands. And our clients rely on us to have the right strategic vendor relationships, from a capabilities, quality, and price perspective to achieve their brand visions out in the market.” says Brandon. “I look forward to optimizing RBO’s supply chain to deliver on those client visions.”Please visit us for the latest industry news and tips RBO PrintLogistix helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand management, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four areas are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO is able to execute on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.Follow RBO PrintLogistix on Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.