Entrepreneur Paulino Jimenez shares lifelong love of music

I've loved music for as long as I can remember”PALISADES PARK,, NJ, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born and raised in New Jersey, entrepreneur Paulino Jimenez has been a music lover since childhood. It's a passion that he's maintained for as long as he can remember, and one that continues to shape his career. In fact, Jimenez recently marked a significant milestone at the successful event services firm he now owns and runs – a business born primarily out of the entrepreneur's lifelong love of music and events.
"I've loved music for as long as I can remember," says Paulino Jimenez, speaking from his home in Palisades Park, New Jersey. Born and raised in the Garden State, as a young music fan, Jimenez played in the Drum Corps for almost 15 years. Later, and during his time as a student at New Jersey City University, he then went on to become closely involved with the renowned Symphony of Winds and Percussion.
More recently, the musician-turned-entrepreneur established Royalty Event Services. The business, he says, continues to go from strength to strength, having just marked its second anniversary. It's something made all the more impressive when you realize that the event services firm was founded only shortly before the ongoing global pandemic first took hold back in early 2020.
"Launching my own business right before COVID started and seeing growth through this period is something that my team and I are immensely proud of," explains New Jersey-based businessman Paulino Jimenez. "We've worked extremely hard and gone to great lengths," he goes on, "to meet the demand for our services, particularly where there have been significant obstacles and other challenges to overcome."
Paulino Jimenez hones love of music to make his business dream come true
Paulino Jimenez honed his love of music and entertainment to launch Royalty Event Services, simultaneously borrowing from past experiences working in both the catering and event management sectors.
Under his expert guidance and now a little over two years in the making, the event services firm today specializes in the production and coordination of weddings, corporate get-togethers, and trade shows. "We handle everything from the DJing to the catering and bartending," says Jimenez.
The committed entrepreneur's efforts at Royalty Event Services have seen him widely praised by his peers for his drive and professionalism. "To be able to work in a field that, at times, is largely centered around one of my biggest passions in life has been a dream come true," he points out.
