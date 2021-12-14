Gov. Wolf Encourages Pennsylvanians to Submit Their Own Congressional Maps by Dec. 15

Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging Pennsylvanians to submit their own proposed congressional redistricting maps for him to consider by Wednesday, Dec. 15. Pennsylvanians can submit maps and comments and view maps submitted by other people at the Redistricting Public Comment Portal.

“As I prepare to review the proposed maps the legislature will pass for the new congressional district boundaries, I encourage all Pennsylvanians to get involved,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is your opportunity to help me prevent gerrymandering by proposing your own maps, which I will review when considering the principles of transparency and fairness as recommended by the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council.”

The governor has repeatedly said that gerrymandering is harmful to democracy and that politicians should not redraw district boundaries to choose their own voters.

As part of the governor’s commitment to a fair and transparent redistricting process, he created the advisory council, comprised of six redistricting experts. Last month the council released principles the governor should consider, including the importance of a transparent process and maps with compact and contiguous territory that maintain communities of interest and comprise a congressional delegation that is proportional to statewide voter preference.

The maps will determine the boundaries of 17 congressional seats that Pennsylvania voters will select starting with the primary and general election.

“The redistricting process will affect every Pennsylvanian and community for the next decade,” said Gov. Wolf. “I want to hear from Pennsylvanians about what they want as the boundaries for congressional districts are redrawn. I encourage anyone interested to submit your own map and provide feedback.”

The advisory council met numerous times, held a series of in-person and virtual public listening sessions, and reviewed feedback and maps submitted through the portal to develop the guidance recommendations. Each state draws new congressional district maps every 10 years following the release of U.S. Census data. As populations shift, voting district boundaries are updated so that our congressional lawmakers represent a fair portion of the state’s population. Under state law, the legislature redraws the maps and passes a bill defining the new congressional district boundaries, which is then considered by the governor.