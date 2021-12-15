Triad Real Estate Partners Announces Sale of 79 Unit Multifamily Property in Frankfort, IN
The quality and overall performance of this newer construction asset is really what drove the demand in this transaction”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad is pleased to announce the sale of Nickel Plate Flats and Lofts in Frankfort, IN. Developed in 2018, Nickel Plate Flats was the first market-rate property built in Frankfort since the mid-1990s. It has a total of seventy-nine one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Located on 55 N Jackson, the property is halfway between the ever-growing Indianapolis MSA and Lafayette, IN. The sales price was $9,275,000. The property was 100% occupied at the time of the sale.
The seller is an Indiana-based Developer, and the Buyer was a Chicago-based private investor.
Founded in 2010 by three partners who now have over 40 years of experience in commercial real estate, Triad Real Estate Partners strives to be to be the premier private client student housing and multi-family real estate brokerage company in the Midwest. The partners at Triad have closed over 375 transactions in 15 states covering nearly 25,000 multi-family and student housing units with an aggregate value of over $1.5 Billion. Triad has experience in all types of housing including affordable housing, conventional market-rate multi-family, and student housing. Triad is headquartered in Chicago’s Downtown Loop.
