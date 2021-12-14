Nonresident regular deer tags have sold out, some white-tailed deer only tags remain

Nonresident regular deer tags have sold out, but 1,500 nonresident whitetail-only tags will be sold starting Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. MST. Nonresident hunters can buy a whitetail tag online, at vendors, or by telephone at (800) 554-8685. Hunters can see the current availability of nonresident deer and elk tags on the nonresident tag quota webpage.

After the over-the-counter nonresident deer tags sell out, nonresidents may still be able to get a tag in several ways:

Apply for a controlled hunt in May, and if selected, a nonresident can buy the controlled hunt tag. (Nonresidents are limited to 10 percent of all controlled hunt tags.)

Buy a returned nonresident tag, which if available, will go on sale April 21

Hire an outfitter if the outfitter has nonresident tags available.

Buy chances in the Super Hunt drawing, which is open to nonresidents. Each year, 34 hunters win this special opportunity to get tag, or tags, valid for any open unit in the state, general or controlled hunts, for the species in which they drew a tag. There are two Super Hunt drawings each year, and the deadline for the first one is May 31.

Fish and Game has sold out of nonresident deer and elk tags since 2017, and sell out dates have consistently gotten earlier. Nonresident tags go on sale on Dec. 1 for the following year.