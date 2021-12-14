Medical Display Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $3.19 Billion by 2027

Medical Display Industry

Medical displays are generally come with special image-enhancing technologies in order to ensure constant brightness and consistent.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical display market was valued at $2,052.77 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,194.72 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.90% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Visualization of medical images presented by PACS viewer on LCD displays has been critical part of the diagnosis procedures. Performing diagnosis with medical grade displays that provide better visualization compared to consumer displays has highlighted the importance of medical displays in healthcare facilities. These displays help streamline the diagnosis as well as surgical procedures in hospitals with improvement of quality and consistency in performance. With such benefits, medical professionals such as surgeons, radiologists, and information technology specialists need medical grade displays for better healthcare outcomes.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global medical display market include increase in number of medical establishments and rise in healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population in the countries boosts the demand for medical-aid and medical display devices worldwide. The growth in demand for multimodality displays for radiology and various medical applications to get a detailed view of ultrasound outputs and PET further drive the growth of the global medical display market.

Based on device type, the global medical display market is divided into the desktop, mobile, and all-in-one product. The desktop segment is largest among the device type with its wide usage in major applications owing to high image quality, ease of image analysis, and others. Based on panel size, the global medical display market is divided into the under-22.9-inch panels, 23.0 to 26.9-inch panels, 27.0–41.9-inch panel, and above-42-inch panels. The 27.0–41.9-inch panel segment is largest among the panel size owing to its suitability for wide range of applications including surgical as well as diagnostics. Based on resolution, the global medical display market is divided into up to 2MP, 2.1–4MP, 4.1–8MP, and above 8MP. The 2.1–4MP segment is largest among the device type owing to its decent configuration that is suitable for multiple applications. Based on application, the global medical display market is divided into digital pathology, multi-modality, surgical, radiology, mammography, and others. The surgical segment is largest among application owing to wide usage of medical displays for surgeries with its critical impact on the quality of procedures.

North America held the largest share of the global medical display market in 2018 owing to increase in adoption of hybrid operating rooms along with the short duration of replacement cycle supports the growth of the medical display market in North America. Moreover, the lesser budget constraints on the U.S. hospitals results in the increase in purchases of equipment including medical display. On the other hand, XX is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the analysis period.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• By device, the desktop segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019

• On the basis of panel size, the 27.0 to 41.9 inch panels segment dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during forecast period with a CAGR of 5.40%

• On the basis of resolution, the above 8MP segment spearheaded the market among other resolution

• On the basis of application, the surgical segment held a prominent share in 2019 and is likely to continue its status quo throughout the study period

• On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2019; and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period

