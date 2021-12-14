Dallas Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, to Host the 25th Annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Lectures at Dallas Rhinoplasty and Cosmetic Meeting

Dallas plastic surgeon and meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, to host the 2022 Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, March 10th and 11th, 2022.

The Meeting offers unprecedented opportunities for surgeons to enhance their skills and understanding of cosmetic surgery by learning and interacting with the Masters in the field” — Rod J. Rohrich, MD

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon and meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, will host the annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, to be held March 10th and 11th, 2022.

This meeting, along with the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting taking place immediately afterwards, includes panel discussions, video feeds with expert commentary, live demonstrations, and a unique cosmetic anatomy lab which gives participants direct, hands on experience. Presentations are prepared by highly experienced surgeons and providers and will cover the latest trends and offer expert guidance on advanced applications of cosmetic treatments with a special emphasis on evidence-based medicine. Both meetings are attended by surgeons from around the world.

"The movement toward evidence-based plastic surgery and safety in outcomes doesn’t have a concrete end," explains meeting chairman, Dr. Rohrich. "This is truly a change in the way we practice our profession - a change that sets the stage for continual advances and improvements, always with an awareness of our perpetual duty to assure the safety and satisfaction of our patients."

The annual meeting, which is open to board certified plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists, residents, aestheticians and other non-physician providers, will focus on advances in topics such as non-invasive cosmetic procedures, fat removal, skin tightening, cellulite treatment, dermal fillers, lasers, and the latest advances in skin care.

The second day of the meeting will highlight advances in cosmetic surgery including facelifts, body contouring procedures, and breast surgery and marks a unique feature of the meeting, the Cosmetic Cadaver Lab, which allows attendees to experience hands on participation and expert observation. This portion will be open to plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, oculoplastic surgeons, and residents in these medical specialties.

"The Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting offers unprecedented opportunities for surgeons to enhance their skills and understanding of cosmetic surgery by learning and interacting with the Masters in the field of cosmetic surgery and medicine , "says Dr. Rohrich.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek for both facelift surgery and rhinoplasty in 2021. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and eight textbooks in plastic surgery including a recent best-selling medical book entitled “The Facial Danger Zones.” Dr Rohrich also published an innovative cosmetic video atlas- Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters which details the video finesses of over 100 of the most commonly done procedures in cosmetic surgery by the global experts.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations.