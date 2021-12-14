Contact Lenses Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications

Emergen Research Logo

High demand for contact lenses from Asia Pacific

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- contact lenses market size is expected to reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in refractive disorders among varying age groups, growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and increase in problems associated with diabetes are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global contact lenses market. Contact lenses offer more comfort and convenience, and increasing consumer affordability due to rising disposable income along with easy availability of a wide range of products, are factors that are expected to continue to support global market growth going ahead.

Sportspersons with vision-related issues in current times prefer using contact lenses during sports activities due to better convenience and safety as compared to eyeglasses or externally worn eyewear. A sizable ratio of younger individuals experience sight difficulties such as nearsightedness and farsightedness or astigmatism, which can be prevented by using prescribed corrective lenses.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica (France), BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica (France), BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Contact Lenses market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Contact Lenses market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global contact lenses market based on usage, design, material, application, marketing channel, and region:

Usage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Daily Wear

Disposable

Reusable

Extended Wear

Traditional lenses

Design Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monovision

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hybrid

Silicone Hydrogel

Rigid Gas Permeable

PMMA

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Lifestyle-Oriented

Prosthetic

Cosmetic

Corrective

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Retail Stores

Brand Showrooms

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

