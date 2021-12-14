Cryotherapy Market Growth Buoyed by Higher Success Rates: Latest Study by Allied Market Research
Cryotherapy is widely used for the treatment of health conditions such as pain, malignant & benign tumors, tissue damages or lesions, and sports injuries.NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cryotherapy Market generated $213 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $392 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.
Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in number of non-invasive and minimally-invasive procedures, and technological advancements drive the growth of the global cryotherapy market. However, usage of hazardous cryogenic gases and lack of awareness hinder the market growth. On the other hand, focus on expanding cryotherapy applications would create new opportunities in the coming years.
𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12295
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cryotherapy market based on product, application, end user, and region.
Based on product, the cryosurgery devices segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including localized cryotherapy devices and cryochambers & cryosaunas.
Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global cryotherapy market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cryotherapy centers segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀
Impact Cryotherapy, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Cooper Companies (Coopersurgical), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Kriosystem Life, Medtronic Plc, Metrum Cryoflex, Cryoconcepts LP, US Cryotherapy, and Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH.
😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12295?reqfor=covid
✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀
✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Cryotherapy Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
✦It offers Cryotherapy Market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Cryotherapy Market growth.
𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12295
𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?
Q1. What is the market value of Cryotherapy Market report in forecast period?
Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?
Q3. What is the market value of Cryotherapy Market in 2020?
Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Cryotherapy Market report?
Q5. Does the Cryotherapy Market company is profiled in the report?
𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 | 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 | 𝟭 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”
𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:
Nurse Call Systems Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2026
Sleep Aids Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2024
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn