Near-Infrared Imaging Market Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and need for surgery and are some key factors driving revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- near-infrared imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1,535.0 Million at a steady CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the near-infrared imaging market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases. Cancer is a major cause of death globally, with around 19.3 million individuals diagnosed with cancer and approximately 10 million deaths occurring due to the disease in 2020. Near-infrared imaging is an emerging technology for both preclinical and clinical imaging applications for cancer patients and offers various benefits such as real-time display if images of internal structures of the human body, high spatial resolution, and comprehensive molecular profiling with the combined use of fluorescent probes. In addition, increasing demand for near-infrared imaging technology in early detection of cancer is a factor expected to support market growth going ahead.

Near-Infrared Imaging market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Near-Infrared Imaging market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Request for the Sample Copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/579

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Quest Medical Imaging BV, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Medtronic PLC, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, LI-COR Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Leica Microsystems. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Near-Infrared Imaging market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Near-Infrared Imaging market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Near-Infrared Imaging market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global near-infrared imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Devices

Reagents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Reconstructive Surgeries

Preclinical Imaging

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/579

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Nanotechnology Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanotechnology-market

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market

Medical Supplies Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-supplies-market

Electrotherapy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electrotherapy-market