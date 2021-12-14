Brent Huisman Founder of First Sunday Dallas Charities teams up with Bring the Light Ministries in Dallas, Texas

Huisman family helping the homeless during the holidays!

DALLAS , TEXAS, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent Huisman, Founder of First Sunday Dallas Charities teams up with Bring the Light Ministries this holiday season. First Sunday and Bring the Light Ministries help support New Hope Baptist Church based out of Dallas, TX. New Hope Baptist Church is the oldest African American church in the North Texas area.

Bring the Light Ministries has been helping support the Dallas community for several years feeding and clothing hundreds of people every week. Brent Huisman of First Sunday has teamed up with them to for a blanket and coat drive for the winter season.

Huisman says "We are really excited to to help the citizens of Dallas during the holiday season, there are many in need and we are going to make this a great drive".

Each Saturday, Bring the Light Ministries gathers at New Hope Baptist to feed and help clothe members in need in the Dallas rea. Their team works tirelessly to help hundreds of citizens and their work is much appreciated.

First Sunday helps feed and provide clothing in the Dallas area the first Sunday of each month. Huisman and his family work on various projects to help families in the Dallas area.

First Sunday was founded in 2021 by Brent Huisman and plans on expanding their efforts in 2022. If you are interested in helping out or joining our team you can find us on brenthuisman.com.