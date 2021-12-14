Human Identification Market growing at a CAGR of 9.3% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2030

Human Identification Market

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the global human identification market

Human Identification Market by Product (Instruments, Assay Kits & Reagents, and Software), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, and Others)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Human Identification Market by Product (Instruments, Assay Kits & Reagents, and Software), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, and Others), Application (Forensic Applications, Paternity Identification, and Others), and End User (Forensic Laboratories and Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global Human identification industry generated $1.34 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $3.22 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Human identification is defined as the study of biometric detection and training of the datasets to analyze the sample for forensic application. This method is used by investigational authorities for identification of criminal and overall analytics of human traits. The human identification system consists of human traits such as facial, finger pins, lips, palm, iris, and tongue for DNA analysis. The capillary electrophoresis (CE) and massively parallel sequencing (MPS) are the most widely used method for human identification in paternity testing laboratories and forensic labs.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Advancement in technology in human identification system and declined cost of DNA analysis, favorable government initiatives and increase in funds for forensic program, and rise in demand for NGS drive the growth of the global human identification market. However, high cost of genomic instrument and dearth of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in development of advanced analytical system by major key players in the industry present new opportunities in the coming years.

The forensic laboratories segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on end user, the forensic laboratories segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global human identification market, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in number of crime cases, high testing volumes, and stringent government regulation.

AutoGen, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Carolina Biological Supply Company, GENETEK BIOPHARMA GmbH, Hamilton Company, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, SecuriGene Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Verogen, Inc

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

