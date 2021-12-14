Frontline Technical Sales Group, LLC to Represent Bedrock Automation in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, and Kentucky
Frontline will add intrinsically secure Bedrock industrial control systems and power products to the control and monitoring lines they now represent.
The Bedrock OSA platform has intrinsic PKI authentication and encryption capabilities that complement our other process control offerings.”BOSTON, MASS., UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedrock Automation, the creator of Bedrock OSA®, the world’s most powerful and secure industrial control system, announced today that Frontline Technical Sales Group, LLC will represent Bedrock products exclusively to companies in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, and Kentucky. Frontline specializes in selling control and monitoring solutions including PLC/HMI controls, advanced instrumentation, expansion & remote I/O, control software and complete process monitoring, now including intrinsically cyber secure Bedrock integrated measurement and control.
— Nick Camin, co-owner of Frontline.
Frontline will represent Bedrock Automation in delivering secure control and power for critical applications such as drinking water treatment and distribution and operation of utilities that support hospitals, data centers and government infrastructure.
"In this world in which industrial cybersecurity is rapidly moving to the forefront of concern, Frontline Technical Sales Group is pleased to join forces with Bedrock Automation in providing Open Secure Automation. The Bedrock OSA platform, which also includes Bedrock secure OSA Power smart standalone power and UPS products, has intrinsic PKI authentication and encryption capabilities that complement our other process control offerings, including custody transfer grade flow measurement, advanced level measurement devices, insertion flow measurement devices and liquid analysis solutions,” said Nick Camin, co-owner of Frontline.
Frontline will focus on sales of the following Bedrock Open Secure Automation (OSA) products:
• Bedrock OSA® Remote control system, which packs the Bedrock OSA security and performance into a compact, low-cost unit for remote RTU, PLC or other edge control applications.
• Bedrock OSA® Remote +Flow, which delivers industry-leading Flow-Cal measurement algorithms along with all the control capabilities of the OSA Remote.
• Bedrock OSA® Power: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), which provides a smart, rugged and cyber secure standalone lithium-ion UPS for any industrial control system.
• Bedrock OSA® Power: Secure Power Supply (SPS), which provides a smart, rugged and cyber secure standalone power supply for any brand of PLC, RTU, or DCS.
“We are expanding our sales capabilities and channel partnerships to meet the growing demand for secure, high-performance automation that is happening steadily in the water and wastewater Industry as well as emerging secure automation needs in power generation, data centers, and material processing. Frontline brings extensive automation, instrumentation, and system monitoring experience as well as a synergistic product portfolio to our channel partner team that complements the Bedrock OSA products extremely well. We look forward to our partnership with Frontline and collectively growing the region,” said Bedrock Founder, CEO and CTO Albert Rooyakkers.
About Frontline Technical Sales
Frontline’s vision is to create long-term partnerships by providing outstanding service, expertise in automation solutions, and value in adapting industry needs to solve control and monitoring challenges. This expertise allows Frontline to create true technical solutions that reduce risk, improve efficiency, and simplify operations. Frontline represents all-in-one PLC/HMI controls, advanced instrumentation, expansion & remote I/O, easy-to-use control software and complete process monitoring including flow and level measurement, motor control, pressure and temperature transmitters, gas and flame detection, and pressure and temperature transducers.
About Bedrock Automation
Bedrock Automation, established in San Jose, California and now based in the Boston, Massachusetts area, has developed the world’s most powerful and cyber secure automation platforms. Bedrock has assembled the latest technologies and talents from the automation, measurement, cyber security, and semiconductor industries to build unprecedented solutions for ICS, Power and Flow based on three prime directives: simplicity, scalability, and security. The result is its award-winning Open Secure Automation (OSA®) platforms, which provide deeply embedded ICS cyber security and the highest levels of performance and reliability, at the lowest lifecycle costs. Build on Bedrock®!
For more information about Bedrock Automation visit Bedrock Automation.
