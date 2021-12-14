Global Food Automation Market Size Expected to Acquire USD 28 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, The global food automation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% from an initial value of USD 12 Billion in 2020 to a forecasted value of USD 28 Billion by 2026.. The market player’s profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, and Others.

“As per a recently issued market research report by Facts & Factors, the global food automation market was about USD 12 Billion in 2020, with sales value projected to hit around USD 28 Billion by the end of 2026 and expected to register an excellent 7% CAGR during 2021-2026.”

The technology of automation helps control and monitor the production of goods and services which was usually carried out by humans manually. Food automation is primarily used by the Food & Beverage industry for maintaining, product quality, consistency, high output, improved pickling and handling, and also to speed up the packaging process. The growing demand for superior quality, profitability, and higher food production is projected to drive the food automation market over the forecast period.

Industry Major Market Players

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

GEA Group

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rexnord Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fortive Corporation

Nord Drivesystems.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Food Automation Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Food Automation Market?

What are the top companies operative in Food Automation Market?

What segments are covered in Food Automation Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Food Automation Market?

Food Automation Market Growth Factors

The Rising demand for automated robotic production for precise repeatability solutions coupled with increasing technological advancements is expected to boost the growth of the global food automation market during the forecast period.

Higher efficiency and time-saving factors are often integrated with food automation equipment which further leads to higher sales during the intended forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand and rising investment rounds from various sectors such as beverage, dairy, and food processing plants are expected to boost the growth of the global food processing market during the forecast period.

Global Food Automation Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 12 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 28 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, and Others Key Segment By Type, By Function, By Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific to Automate a Larger Share During the Global Revenue Contribution

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the emergence of rising economies such as India and China coupled with increasing robotic prowess among countries such as Japan and China to name a few. Additionally, the rising export measures employed coupled with the increasing F&B sector is expected to boost the sales of food automation equipment during the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations coupled with rising standards for packaged food articles among consumers are further expected to increase the footprint of the food automation market in the region during the forecast timeframe.

Food Automation Market Dynamics

The global food automation market can be broken down into motor controls, discrete controls and visualization, rotary products, linear products, and others on the basis of type.

The segment pertaining to motor control is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising functionality of the latter coupled with rising technological awareness.

The global food automation market can be divided into sorting & grading, picking and placing, palletizing, processing, packaging and repackaging, and others on the basis of function.

The segment pertaining to packaging and repackaging is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increasing health and safety concerns among consumers coupled with rising production needs for application-specific requirements.

Browse the full “Food Automation Market By Type (Rotary and Linear Products, Discrete Controller Systems & Visualization, Motor Controls, Motors & Generators, and Others), By Function (Sorting & Grading, Packaging & Re-Packaging, Processing, Pickling & Placing, Palletizing, and Others), By Application (Beverage, Bakery, Dairy, Fruits & Vegetables, Confectionery, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, and Others), And Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/skin-and-wound-disinfection-market-report

Global Food Automation Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Motors & Generators

Motor Controls

Discrete Controllers & Visualization

Rotary Products

Linear Products

Others

Global Food Automation Market: By Function Segment Analysis

Processing

Packaging & Repackaging

Palletizing

Sorting & Grading

Picking & Placing

Others

Global Food Automation Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Fruit & Vegetable

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Beverages

Global Food Automation Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



