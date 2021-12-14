Albuquerque’s Vara Winery & Distillery Proves it’s The Gold Standard
Vara Winery & Distillery helmed by Xavier Zamarripa and Doug Diefenthaler, and spirits crafted by head distiller Scott Feuille, received a total of 10 medals at the PR%F Awards 2021 competition.
Vara and Taylor Garrett brands brought home multiple medals from this year’s PR%F Awards.
To be regarded so highly is proof of the greatest asset we have, our people. Cheers to excellence!”ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albuquerque distillery helmed by Xavier Zamarripa and Doug Diefenthaler, and spirits crafted by head distiller Scott Feuille, received a total of 10 medals at the PR%F Awards 2021 competition including prestigious Gold for Taylor Garrett Rye, and Double Gold award for Vara Rum Anejo.
— Xavier Zamarripa, Vara President & Co-founder
“This is a great honor for the distilling team at Vara & Taylor Garrett,” says Scott Feuille. “Our group of dedicated professionals strives to create the most delicious and true-to-style spirits possible. We pay close attention to detail during all phases of production, from mash to fermentation and all stages of distillation. Recognition from the judges at Proof, from all around the spirits industry, is the highest form of praise and shows us that we are on the right track!”
The distinguished PR%F Awards 2021 competition is powered by Food and Beverage Magazine and Delta Sky Club® – The spirits/wine/beverage competition is designed to bring brands right in front of buyers. ALL of the awards judges, coming from various areas across the US, are all mainstream buyers, distributors, online retailers, on and off-premise owners, directors, bar and restaurant buyers, nightclub and hotel/resort, and hospitality beverage decision-makers. These judges have the power and knowledge to bring winning brands out of a warehouse and onto shelves and into the hands of consumers.
The PR%F Awards 2021 featured two separate competitions on two separate days. Each SKU had the opportunity to win up to two medals during the two day event-one medal for the Masked Competition (double-blind tasting) and one medal in the Unmasked Competition (the total package) depending on the judges' scores.
“To be regarded so highly is proof of the greatest asset we have, our people. Cheers to excellence,” says Xavier Zamarripa, Vara President & Co-founder.
PR%F Awards 2021 Winnings
Vara Rum Anejo won DOUBLE GOLD in the unmasked competition.
Vara Rum Anejo won SILVER in the masked competition.
Vara Rum Blanco won SILVER in the unmasked competition.
Vara Rum Blanco won SILVER in the masked competition.
Taylor Garrett Rye won GOLD in the unmasked competition.
Taylor Garrett Rye won SILVER in the masked competition.
Taylor Garrett Canteen Imperial Malt won SILVER in the unmasked competition.
Taylor Garrett Canteen Imperial Malt won BRONZE in the masked competition.
Taylor Garrett Whiskey won SILVER in the unmasked competition.
Taylor Garrett Whiskey won BRONZE in the masked competition.
Stop by the tasting room to add some sparkle to your holiday season and try our award-winning selection of spirits. Vara Winery & Distillery’s tasting room is located at 315 Alameda Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87113. You can order our award-winning wine and spirits shipped right to your door at varaspirits.com
Lindsey Parker
Vara Winery & Distillery
+1 8058157693
lindseyroweparker@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn