Council to vote on legislation to help increase affordable housing in Montgomery County at meeting on Dec. 14 starting at 9 a.m.; Thrive Montgomery 2050 listening session at 7:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, December 14 - Also on Dec. 14: Council to hold a public hearing and vote on a grant to support businesses impacted financially because of Purple Line construction and vote on funding for Guaranteed Income Pilot Program and community behavioral health treatment services in the County

The Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. The virtual meeting will begin with the Council conducting interviews with the County Executive’s appointments for development ombudsman and chief, children, youth and families in the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). At 7:30 p.m. the Council will hold a virtual community listening session to hear from residents about Thrive Montgomery 2050.

