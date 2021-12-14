New Public Hearings Scheduled for an Expedited Bill and Special Appropriations Introduced Dec. 7, 2021

MARYLAND, December 14 - For Immediate Release: Monday, December 13, 2021

The County Council recently announced several new virtual public hearings for an Expedited Bill and Special Appropriations in the coming weeks as follows:

Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Deadline to sign up to speak is Dec. 13 at 12 p.m.

Expedited Bill 47-21, Taxicabs – Age of Vehicles , would extend the age of vehicles allowed to provide taxicab service in Montgomery County and generally amend the laws governing the licensing and regulation of taxicabs.

, would extend the age of vehicles allowed to provide taxicab service in Montgomery County and generally amend the laws governing the licensing and regulation of taxicabs. Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of General Services - $150,000 for CASA Workforce Development and Citizenship Center (Source of Funds: General Fund Reserves); and Amendment the FY22 Operating Budget for the Montgomery County Government, Resolution 19-872, Section G, Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: CASA de Maryland, Inc .

. Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services - SAMHSA Block Grants for Community Mental Health Services Restore to Strength: Strengthening People and Community Mental Health Centers, $4,999,994 (Source of Funds: Federal Grant Funds)

(Source of Funds: Federal Grant Funds) Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services - SAMHSA Crisis 2 Connection: Expanding the Care Continuum into the Community Grant Award $1,915,270 (Source of Funds: Federal Grant Funds)

Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Deadline to sign up to speak is Jan. 10 at 5 p.m.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Payments to Municipalities Non-Departmental Account (NDA), $5,000,000 (Source of Funds: General Fund Reserves)

