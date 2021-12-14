Single-room Proton Therapy Systems Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2030

TMR Image

Single-room Proton Therapy Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single-room Proton Therapy Systems Market: Introduction

Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy — a treatment that uses high-energy beams to treat tumors. Radiotherapy using X-rays has long been used to treat cancers and noncancerous (benign) tumors. Proton therapy is a newer form of radiotherapy that uses energy from charged particles called protons. Doctors may use proton therapy alone. They may also combine it with x-ray radiation therapy, surgery, chemotherapy, and/or immunotherapy.

Like x-ray radiation, proton therapy is a type of external-beam radiation therapy. It painlessly delivers radiation through the skin from a machine outside the body.

Proton therapy involves radiation equipment having accelerated protons as a source of radiation. Proton therapy is employed to kill all viable cancer cells. In proton therapy, particle accelerators target the tumor with a beam of protons. Protons are charged particles that interfere with the DNA of the cells, thus damaging them, resulting in necrobiosis. Proton therapy devices are considerably expensive and space-consuming equipment that comprise accelerator, electro-magnets, gantry, nozzle, and patient room.

Proton therapy is useful for treating tumors that have not spread and are near important parts of the body. For instance, cancers near the brain and spinal cord. It is also used for treating children because it lessens the chance of harming healthy, growing tissue.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities of Single-room Proton Therapy Systems Market

Development of the overall proton therapy market is particularly driven by an increase in healthcare expenditure, rise in preference for advanced therapies by medical service doctors, increase in rate of adoption, and surge in prevalence of cancer. Additionally, rapid adoption and access alongside premium pricing is another factor boosting the market. Moreover, the reimbursement rate, rate of adoption, and pricing are likely to define the upcoming landscape of the global proton therapy market. However, pricing is likely to restrain the global proton therapy market, especially when it involves the affordability of proton beam therapy devices by small hospital arrangements.

Single-room Proton therapy system is a compact proton treatment framework. Particle therapy is a kind of radiation treatment used to treat cancer. Patients experience no pain during treatment and therefore, the procedure has only a few side-effects as compared to traditional radiotherapy. In most cases, patients can continue with their normal daily activities while undergoing treatment, thus maintaining their quality of life. Consequently, it continues to achieve attention as a cutting-edge cancer therapy. The global single-room proton therapy systems market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Demand for this type of treatment is estimated to increase considerably as an increasing number of medical professionals and patients are wanting to know more about the proton therapy treatment process. Therefore, a rise in the generic population further boosts the global market. According to research, age and cancer risk a potentially modifiable relationship by MC White, approximately 70% of known cancer cases occur in those aged over 50, with 43% aged 50-69 and 27% aged over 70 years old.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Market of Single-room Proton Therapy Systems

In terms of region, the global single-room proton therapy systems market, can be classified into North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturer, region, type, and application.

North America, followed by Europe, is anticipated to dominate the global proton therapy market owing to an increase in incidences of cancer cases, rise in research studies and clinical trials for proton therapy across the region. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a high growth rate in the next five years due to improvement in sophisticated imaging, delivery, and scanning techniques in the region.

Single-room Proton Therapy Systems Market Competition by top manufacturers

Companies try to make their mark within the market by adopting new technologies at an accelerated rate. The companies has also attempted to enrich their product catalogs through product developments. Several companies started acquiring smaller companies to resolve the potential resource gap that prevailed within their companies in the form of technologies, products, etc. For instance, Varian Medical Systems, Inc acquired Accel back in 2007 and in August, 2020 Siemens Healthineers AG acquired Varian Medical Systems, Inc. HIL Applied Medical acquired Nanolabz, which develops and fabricates smart targets for laser-based proton acceleration.

IBA Worldwide

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

ProTom International

Mevion Medical Systems

