In celebration of CSEd week and another successful year championing computer science education in Maine, we asked teachers and students to share their experiences with us. Click on the video to hear what they had to say! #MaineTeachesCS
Interested in learning more about computer science education in Maine? Want to get involved? Check out our website to explore ways that Maine is expanding access to and participation in computer science education. For more information, contact Emma-Marie Banks, Computer Science Specialist at emma-marie.banks@maine.gov.
Celebrating the Voices of Computer Science Education in Maine
