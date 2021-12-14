Plant-based cheese Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Follow Your Heart, Otsuka ,Tofutti Brands

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant-based cheese, also known as vegan cheese, is a dairy-free option for consumers who prefer not to consume animal products. Plant-based cheese is high in protein and low in cholesterol.Over the forecast period, demand for plant-based cheese products is expected to rise due to an increase in vegan consumers and consumer preference for dairy product alternatives due to lactose intolerance. According to the Vegan Society, the number of vegans in the United Kingdom quadrupled between 2014 and 2018. Vegans numbered 150,000 in 2014 (0.25 percent of the population), rising to 600,000 (1.16 percent of the population) in 2018.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Follow Your Heart, Otsuka (Daiya Foods Inc.), Tofutti Brands, Inc., Green Space Brands, Lisanatti Foods, Inc., Treeline Treenut Cheese, Miyoko’s Kitchen, Bute Island Foods Ltd., Violife, Kite Hill, Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese, VBites, and Green Vie Foods...



North America is expected to experience significant market growth over the forecast period, owing to an increasing number of people shifting toward plant-based food products, which has led to the growth of the plant-based food industry. According to the Plant Based Food Association, the plant-based food industry in the United States was valued at US$ 4.0 billion in April 2018 and is expected to grow by 11% to US$ 4.5 billion by April 2019. According to the same source, the plant-based cheese market in the United States was valued at US$ 160 million in April 2019, representing a 19% increase over the previous year.



