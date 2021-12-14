Sodium Silicate Market size worth $ 14.51 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.41% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The global rise in detergent demands the need for sodium silicate is on rising. Increasing use of the compound in the construction sector for manufacturing cement for acid-proof construction, refractories, thermal insulating material and waterproofing walls to increase their durability is driving the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Sodium Silicate Market ” By Form (Solid Sodium Silicate, Liquid Sodium Silicate), By Application (Detergents, Pulp And Paper, Metal Casting, Construction), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Sodium Silicate Market size was valued at USD 10.24 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.51 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.41% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Sodium Silicate Market Overview

The Sodium Silicate Market is growing on the grounds of expanding usage in diverse industrial and commercial applications. The application areas of sodium silicate include the pulp and paper industry, paints and coatings, adhesives, soaps & detergent manufacturing, construction, and many others. The growth of the number of detergents being sold globally is expected to drive the Sodium Silicate Market. With the COVID hitting hard across the global economies, the demand for hygiene equipment such as soaps, and detergents to reduce the spread of the infection, which is driving the demand for sodium silicate. The growth in the construction industry is also facilitating the growth of the market, as it is used in the formulation of cement. Increasing investment of the government to expand the construction of commercial, residential and public infrastructure is pushing the market demand. An upsurge in the demand for other sodium derivatives such as zeolites and precipitated silica as catalysts in bio and chemical processes are predicted to fuel the market during the forecasted period.

The Hike in the demand for sodium silicate in the paper industry as an adhesive or bonding agent further promotes its demand. Increasing demand for the water-treatment to promote easy access to clean drinking water globally, the need for sodium silicate is on rising. Increasing focus of the companies to expand its usage across various industries such as medical/pharmaceutical possess as a growth opportunity for the market. Also, several consumer goods companies are introducing liquid detergents due to ease to use, and used on spot stain removal is pushing the demand for the Sodium Silicate Market. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder the market growth. The hazardous effects of sodium silicate are likely to act as a market restraint. Sodium silicate is strong alkali when comes in contact with water. Strong alkaline materials, when exposed, cause irritation and hazards to the eyes and skin.

Key Developments

In November 2019, BASF invests in silicate-based specialty plants at the Düsseldorf-Holthausen site. This investment aims to expand the production of silicate to meet the rising demand for silicates and strengthen the company’s presence in the Western European markets.

In July 2018, CIECH Vitrosilicon is the largest supplier of raw material in Europe has expanded its production capacity of glassy sodium silicate by more than 20% to settle the rising demand for sodium silicate for the production of precipitated silica.

Key Players

The major players in the market are PQ Corporation, Sinchem Silica Gel, Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry, Tokuyama Corporation, Nippon Chemicals, IQE Group, CIECH, BASF, Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Kiran Global Chems Limited.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Sodium Silicate Market On the basis of Form, Application, and Geography.

Sodium Silicate Market, By Form Solid Sodium Silicate Liquid Sodium Silicate







Sodium Silicate Market, By Application Detergents Pulp & Paper Metal Casting Construction Water Treatment Precipitated Silica Others







Sodium Silicate Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



