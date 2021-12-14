Call Center AI Market Analysis of Top Ventures with Regional Outlook by 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

Growth drivers for the market include growing customer engagement through social media platforms and increasing data generation through the Internet of Things.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in use of AI by organizations to offer enhanced customer support services is a driver for the growth of the call center AI market. Growth in customer engagement through social media platforms and increase in the amount of data generated in organizations, which is stored over cloud-based technology are factors that further boost the growth of the call center AI market.

Adoption of various trending technologies such as IoT devices, 5G, and high internet penetration in multiple businesses are expected to propel the market growth. However, information security and protection are main restraints for the development of call center AI software. Furthermore, on-going R&D on gesture recognition technology with AI-based intelligent virtual assistant and chatbots provides lucrative growth opportunity for players operating in the call center AI market.

With the rise in demand for AI in the call centers, various organizations are adopting it in their daily schedule to maintain client records and reduce waiting time on chatbots. For instance, IBM Corporation came into an association with Regions Bank Corporation (U.S.) to convey IBM Watson man-made consciousness (AI) innovation to help improve client care and help investors in day-to-day work. Local banks are utilizing IBM Watson innovation to support clients and representatives.

Cloud-based infrastructure makes call centers extremely scalable and by adopting enterprise cloud solutions for call centers, organizations can save operating costs, while monitoring revenue growth, as cloud-based call centers enhance performance, channels support, and engagement. Hence, reporting and analytics used in call center AI helps support a changing customer base. Call center AI solutions are getting deployed over cloud as it offers benefits such as lower cost of establishment & support, higher adaptability, availability of ongoing data, and upgraded business effectiveness over on-premise arrangements.

• This study presents analytical depiction of the global call center AI industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global call center AI market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight call center AI market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the call center AI market.

