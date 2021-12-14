Extended Reality Market Size by Type, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

Extended reality technology in the healthcare sector is reducing costs, and improving outcomes for individuals without taking risking the lives of patients.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in penetration of smartphones and mobile gaming is the major factor that drives the extended reality market. Increase in adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in various industry verticals such as education, entertainment, and healthcare also propels the extended reality market growth.

However, lack of effective user experience design and slow growth among underdeveloped economies hinders the extended reality market growth. Contrarily, increase in investments in the market and advancements in technologies across various industry verticals such as media & entertainment, marketing, manufacturing, and IT is expected to create growth opportunities for the extended reality market in the coming years.

Major players analyzed in the market include Augray Ltd., HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., SoftServe Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., SphereGen Technologies, and VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

Video game is one of the major applications of augmented and virtual reality technology. In the past, number of gamers worldwide has increased at a rapid pace, mobile games comprise 33% of all app downloads, 74% of consumer spend, and 10% of all time in-app spent. This is expected to rise demand for augmented and virtual reality-based games, which drives the market growth.

Augmented and virtual reality technologies can be used for collaborative seminars, meetings, public lectures, flight training, military training, training for nurses & medical professionals, and self-learning process. Furthermore, to introduce enhanced products or solutions, key players are anticipated to emphasize on product innovation through continuous investments in product development, which further results in advancements of AR/VR technology.

Prime Benefits from this Research Report:

• This study presents analytical depiction of the global extended reality industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global extended reality market share.

• The current extended reality market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

