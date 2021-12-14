Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Study Report Based on Company Profile , Trends , Future Growth And Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is a significant factor driving global orthopedic biomaterial market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing geriatric population is significantly driving demand for orthopedic biomaterials due to rising prevalence of conditions such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis that can significantly impair the well-being of elderly individuals. By 2050, around 16% of the global population is expected to be aged 65 years and over. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the European Union (EU) Commission, and United Nations (UN), aging poses a substantial societal challenge, which requires focused efforts to meet needs of the elderly. Growing worldwide recognition of multi-morbidity of the geriatric population such the musculoskeletal disorders is fueling growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market.

Orthopedic Biomaterial market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Orthopedic Biomaterial market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Evonik Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Matexcel, Globus Medical, Stryker Corporation, DSM Biomedical, Invibio Ltd., CAM Bioceramics BV, DePuy Synthes, and ExaTech Inc. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Orthopedic Biomaterial market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Orthopedic Biomaterial market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Orthopedic Biomaterial market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global orthopedic biomaterial market on the basis of material type, application, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polymers

Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses

Composites

Metals

Calcium Phosphate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Orthobiologics

Joint Reconstruction/Replacement

Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation

Visco Supplementation

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

