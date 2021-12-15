EdCast Appointed as Technology Partner for the Future Skills Platform Undertaken by BPESA in GBS Sector in South Africa
EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Processes Enabling South Africa (BPESA) has officially appointed EdCast to deploy the EdCast Knowledge Cloud as a key enabler of the Global Business Services (GBS) Future Skills Platform, mobilised by BPESA in the GBS sector, in South Africa.
With youth unemployment rates as high as 53% (QLFS Q2 2021) in South Africa, this initiative aims to create equitable skilling opportunities in the GBS sector, which will be demand-driven to create a positive impact on employability. The project forms part of the supply-side initiatives identified in the GBS Sector Master Plan, a compact between business, government, and social partners to guide the development and growth of the sector through to 2030.
The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation has provided a grant to enable BPESA to design, configure, customize and launch a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to equip excluded youth participating in intermediated funded skills projects with personal and professional skills and competencies, to perform in the workplace and sustain quality employment & earning opportunities.
Speaking on the partnership, Mayank Pande – Market Leader, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at EdCast said: “This appointment further strengthens our positioning & presence in Africa and builds on our credentials of working with Governments and Key Associations in skilling initiatives aimed at transforming Nations".
Andy Searle, Chief Executive Officer for BPESA, said - "BPESA is delighted to work with EdCast on this strategic initiative for the GBS Sector and our country. We look forward to building a strong and lasting relationship with EdCast as we implement our Master Plan and make a positive impact on the development of skills, the creation of working opportunities for unemployed youth, and on our economy."
ABOUT EDCAST
EdCast offers a unified Talent Experience Platform designed to enable end-to-end employee journeys spanning learning, skilling, and career mobility. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by organizations ranging from large Global 2000 companies to small Businesses and Governments. With EdCast’s platform, organizations are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast’s offerings include its Talent Experience Platform, Spark for SMBs, Content Strategy & Solutions and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. EdCast is recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.
For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
ABOUT BPESA
BPESA is a not-for-profit company that serves as the industry body and trade association for Global Business Services in South Africa serving the international and domestic markets.
Its purpose is to market South Africa to the world as an attractive place to offshore their business processes, thereby stimulating local job creation, particularly for unemployed youth, and coordinating industry role players to provide a sustainable supply of suitably skilled people to enable the sector to remain competitive and to grow.
BPESA promotes domestic and foreign investment into the Global Business Services Sector in South Africa and works with its partners to stimulate economic growth, new job creation and skills development.
For additional information, visit www.bpesa.org.za
