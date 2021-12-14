HIV Diagnostics Market size worth $ 6.6 Billion, Globally, at a CAGR of 9.2% by end of 2028 | Abbott, Hologic, Roche AG

HIV Diagnostics Market

December 14, 2021

HIV diagnostics is important in prevention, treatment, care, and other support services of the disease. The HIV diagnosis comprise of testing services in health-care facilities, and wide range of approaches based on community with self-testing of HIV.

The global HIV diagnostics market was valued at US$ 3,050.8 million in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Drivers:

Increasing government initiatives to control the HIV infections are expected to propel growth of the global HIV diagnostics market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2017, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, introduced ‘Test and Treat Policy for HIV’ policy for improving quality and longevity of life of patients with HIV. Furthermore, in 2017, Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka started National HIV/STI Strategic Plan (NSP) Sri Lanka 2018-2022, which includes five goals to support NSP’s vision free the nation from novel HIV infections and discrimination, as well as AIDS related deaths.

Market players are adopting various strategies such as collaborations and agreements, which is expected to augment growth of the global HIV diagnostics market during the forecast period.

For instance, in September 2019, Mylan N.V. partnered with Atomo Diagnostics. With this partnership, Mylan obtained commercialization rights of HIV rapid diagnostic of Atomo in Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Furthermore, market players are focusing on development of portable, user-friendly, and rapid diagnosis test due to increase in demand for home testing HIV diagnosis, which is also expected to fuel growth of the global HIV diagnostics market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) granted approval to Atomo Diagnostics for the sale of Atomo HIV Self-Test in Australia making it the first and only approved HIV diagnostic self-test by nation regulator of Australia.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of HIV including late diagnosed or undiagnosed cases is expected to drive growth of the global HIV diagnostics market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported that in 2015, the rate of late diagnosed HIV cases was nearly 51%, and the rate of advanced HIV infection cases was around 28% in the Europe.

Regional Analysis:

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global HIV diagnostics market during the forecast period due to frequent product approvals in the region. For instance, in November 2019, the U.S. FDA granted de novo authorization to Vela Diagnostics for its Sentosa SQ HIV-1 Genotyping Assay developed to detect HIV-1 genomic drug resistance mutation (DRMs).

In May 2019, the World Health Organization granted Prequalification approval (WHO PQ) to Abbott Laboratories for the first point-of-care viral load diagnostic test, m-PIMA HIV-1/2 VL, which is developed specifically to use in resource-limited settings.

Furthermore, Europe is also expected to witness robust growth in the HIV diagnostics market during the estimate period due to increasing product launch by major market players. For instance, in July 2018, Abbott Laboratories announced the launch of the first point-of-care viral load diagnostic test, m-PIMA HIV-1/2 VL at the International AIDS Conference 2018 in Amsterdam.

Key Players

Key players active in the global HIV diagnostics market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Bristol –Myres Squibb, QIAGEN N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Roche AG, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, Zyomyx Incorporation, Janssen Therapeutic, and ViiV Healthcare Ltd.

