Spirometer Market: Exercises to Improve Lung Function in COVID-19 | Detailed Study by Allied Market Research

Spirometer Market

Growth of the global spirometer market is attributed to increase in incidences of diseases such as COPD, asthma and others.

Spirometer Market by Type (Hand-Held and Table-Top), Technology (Volume Measurement and Flow Measurement), Application (Asthma, COPD and others), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Healthcare)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Spirometer Market was estimated at $1.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $1.47 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in incidences of respiratory diseases, technological advancements in spirometers, and growth in geriatric population drive the global spirometer market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding respiratory diseases and availability of substitutes for spirometer impede the market growth. However, growing preference for home healthcare and impact of covid-19 on the market create new opportunities in the coming years.

The global spirometer market is analyzed across type, technology, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, the table top segment accounted for nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by 2027. At the same time, the handheld segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on application, the COPD segment garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly three-fifths of the global spirometer market. Simultaneously, the asthma segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

-COSMED srl

-Hill-Rom, Inc.

-MGC Diagnostic Corporation

-Midmark Corporation

-Nspire health Inc.

-SCHILLER

-Smiths Medical

-Teleflex Incorporated

-Vitalograph

-Vyaire medical

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

