TV White Space Spectrum Market Size Expected to Reach USD 310.4 Million by 2028 – Reports and Data

Steady Penetration of Super Wi-Fi due to FCC mandates, requirement of adoption of TVWS technology for smart grid applications is expected to drive the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing demand for providing low and affordable broadband connections to remote regions using TVWS technology and requirement for adoption of TVWS technology for smart grid applications

TV White Space Spectrum Market Size – USD 4.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 72% between 2020 and 2028, Market Trends – Steady Penetration of Super Wi-Fi due to FCC mandates, requirement of adoption of TVWS technology for smart grid applications is expected to drive the market in the future.

The TV White Space Spectrum Market is expected to reach USD 310.4 Million by 2028 from USD 4.1 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 72% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The primary factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing demand for providing low and affordable broadband connections to remote regions using TVWS technology and requirement for adoption of TVWS technology for smart grid applications.

However, communication between the control center and smart metering installed at the customer premise is expected to be an issue for the market.

To counter this issue, several companies have started using TVWS-based communication to provide middle-mile connectivity for smart metering and other smart grid solutions. Smart grid application is not very bandwidth intensive, so the number of TVWS channels required for this application is low. In view of low bandwidth requirement, many countries have shown interest to adopt this communication network. Through the TVWS communication network, the power grid control center helps to provide middle wire connectivity between the control center and the smart metering at the customer base.

North America is anticipated to become the leading market for the global TVWS spectrum market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the market in Africa is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2020 and 2028. The primary factor driving the growth of the market in North America is the steady support from the governments from this region for the use of TVWS spectrum technology in different applications. For instance, the US is one of the first few countries to issue proper regulations regarding the use of white space technology through the TV broadcast, UHF/VHF bands as mandated by the FCC. Although the internet is transmitted through the GHz bands, the trial tests conducted in various areas across the US establishes the fact, that offering of internet connectivity through the TV bands is cost-effective, and the transmission of TV radio waves for more than 10km, to non-line-of-sight regions is also effective.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Rural internet application segment held the largest share accounting to 22% in 2020, of the TVWS spectrum market in 2017. This market is expected to grow at a high rate between 2020 and 2028. This is driven by the increasing instances of trials and deployments of white space devices across a number of countries with an aim to provide cost-effective broadband service to rural areas.

• On the basis of the device type, the market for mobile devices is expected to witness the highest growth of 74% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing usage of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and personal digital assistance devices in daily life. These devices also use less power and generate a relatively small spectrum footprint. Therefore, the mobile devices can be operated in more places than fixed devices, which operate at high power and with antennas mounted.

For this report, the market has been divided into segments on the basis of component type, software & service, device type, application, range, and region:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Radios

Antennas

Cables

Power Supplies

Services

Software and Service (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Software

Service

Device Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Fixed Devices

Mobile Devices

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Rural Internet

Urban Connectivity

Public Safety

Smart Grid Networks

Transportation and Logistics

Vehicle Broadband

IoT

Range (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Medium Range

Long Range

Very Long Range

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

