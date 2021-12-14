Automotive Steering Wheel Market 2021 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Autoliv Inc., Takata, Tokai Rika

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Automotive steering wheels are one of the most important parts of an automobile. It helps to control the vehicle and its movement, which is why these parts are considered to be essential parts that need to be maintained properly and fixed as soon as possible. Since vehicles have become more complex, steering wheels have also become more technologically advanced to allow for easier control. Automotive steering wheel converts rotational commands of the driver into swiveling movements of the vehicle's front wheels. Steering wheel allows driver to control the course of vehicle travel by turning the steering wheel, which also turns the input shaft that connects steering wheel to the gear unit. The primary purpose of the steering system is to allow the driver to guide the vehicle.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Automotive Steering Wheel Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Automotive Steering Wheel Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Automotive Steering Wheel Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Autoliv Inc.

· Takata Corporation

· ZF TRW Motorized Holdings Corp.

· Key Safety Systems Inc.

· Nihon Plast Co. Ltd.

· Tokai Rika Co.

Drivers & Trends

Rise in production and sales of passenger vehicles, as well as rising demand for premium and luxury cars, around the worlds is expected to boost the growth of the automotive steering wheel market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, passenger vehicle sales in India stood at 271,249 units in December 2020, compared to 218,775 units in December 2019, registering a 23.99% growth. This in turn is increasing the demand for steering wheels in the automotive industry.

Moreover, increasing demand for electrically assisted steering systems due to stringent norms regarding fuel efficiency and technologically advanced vehicles and the increasing consumer preference for driving comfort are some major factors expected to accelerate the growth of the automotive steering wheel market. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), in ideal conditions, electric power steering can reduce fuel consumption by around 6%, increase fuel efficiency by 2 to 4%, and decrease CO2 emissions by 8g/km.

Regional Classification

The Automotive Steering Wheel market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Automotive Steering Wheel market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

