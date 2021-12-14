Facial Implants Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | Stryker Corp., Eurosurgical, Wanhe Plastic Materials

Facial Implants Market

Facial implants involve cosmetic surgery that improves physical appearance in cases of abnormalities

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Facial implants involve cosmetic surgery that improves physical appearance in cases of abnormalities acquired such as accidents or cancer or by birth with the use of advanced technology. The facial implant method refers to a surgical intervention that places specially designed medical devices in the body for replacing the damaged part or regaining appearance. The medical devices uses for facial implants are made of solid materials compatible with human tissue that changes the appearance of damaged part. A medically constructed homologous products can be used as implants in different facial parts such as cheek, jaw, and chin. The implants that reshape the chin or cheeks have no medical alternatives.

Drivers:

Increasing facial implant procedures and growing inclination towards maintaining esthetic appeal is expected to boost growth of the global facial implants market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2014, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the U.S. witnessed around 15.6 million facial implant procedures.

Furthermore, increasing expenditure on healthcare and growing awareness are also expected to boost growth of the global facial implants market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2013, as per the Department of Health, facial implants accounted for 2.3 billion annual expenditure in 2010, in U.K.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

EFTFE implants and sheeting

Silicone facial implants

By Procedure:

Eyelid surgery

Rhinoplasty

Facelift surgery

By Application:

Chin implant

Jaw implant

Cheek implant

Nasal implant

By Material:

Polymers

Ceramics

Metals

Biological

End Users:

Hospitals

Super specialty clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Regional Analysis:

Among regions, North America is expected to witness strong growth in the global facial implants market during the forecast period owing to rising in awareness and presence of advanced healthcare facilities. Medical tourism is increasing due to facial implants, Las Vegas is witnessing a boom in the industry of facial implants, as the surgical procedure requires the patients to stay in town for a week to ten days.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness strong growth in the facial implants market. South Korea is very popular for its health and beauty secret. The obsession over facial implants can be observed on subways and streets of South Korea.

Major Players:

Major players active in the global facial implants market are, Eurosurgical, Zimmer-Biomet Inc., Implantech Associates Inc., Spectrums Design Medical, KLS Martin L.P., Sebbin, Stryker Corp., Wanhe Plastic Materials, TMJ Concepts, Johnson & Johnson, Medartis AG, Hanson Medical, Inc., and Sientra Inc.

