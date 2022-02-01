Submit Release
Las Vegas Capital & Investments Lands in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Capital & Investments Founders Joseph Nantomah and Elijah Stepp

"Diverse Background Duo" Partner in Founding of Las Vegas Capital & Investments, LLC

We are very excited to establish a capital & investments firm in Las Vegas. We recognize excellent opportunity in the state of Nevada and have hit the ground running.”
— Joseph Nantomah

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established investment professional/entrepreneur Joseph Nantomah and business aviation industry professional Eli Stepp have joined forces to establish Las Vegas Capital & Investments, LLC. Co-founder Joseph Nantomah commented “We are very excited to establish a capital & investments firm in Las Vegas. We recognize excellent opportunity in the state of Nevada and have hit the ground running.” Co-founder Eli Stepp added “We look forward to utilizing our combined experience to create revenue for those who utilize our firm’s services.” The firm has already chosen a multi-million-dollar Las Vegas property which is now in the due-diligence phase. Las Vegas Capital & Investments will provide real estate acquisition, development, and property management, among other services.

About Elijah (Eli) Stepp, Jr.
Las Vegas Capital & Investments, LLC co-owner/co-founder Elijah Stepp, Jr is a US Army veteran with 40+ year business aviation industry experience. He is owner/founder of BizAvJets, Inc. business aviation consulting/marketing firm, and co-owner of BizAvJets USA, LLC which publishes BizAvJets USA Magazine. In addition to his Las Vegas Capital and Investments role, he remains active in the business aviation arena.

About Joseph Nantomah
Las Vegas Capital & Investments, LLC. co-owner/co-founder Joseph Nantomah is popularly known as The Black Mentor and is a renowned business/life coach, a Millionaire investor, Multi business owner and ECOWAS Youth Council Ambassador residing in the United States. Through different platforms and schemes he has empowered and fostered drastic development and sustainability of numerous small- and large-scale businesses in the United States and beyond. He holds the Distinguished Worldwide Humanitarian Award, the Top Professionals of the Year, Marquis Who's Who, recently honored as the ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, and with the IAOTP, as the top Executive Business Coach of the Year.

About Las Vegas Capital & Investments
Las Vegas Capital & Investments is a Las Vegas based firm providing real estate acquisition, development, and property management services. The firm also provides professional asset management, business consolidation, and business advisory services. Las Vegas Capital & Investments representatives can be reached via email at info@lasvegascapitalinvestments.com or by phone at +1 (262) 226-7378

Joseph Nantomah
Las Vegas Capital & Invesments, LLC
+1 262-226-7378
info@lasvegascapitalinvestments.com

