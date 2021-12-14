Plant-based Fish Feed Market to reach US$ 6.36 Bn by 2029
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the recent report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global plant-based fish feed market revenues roughly equated US$ 6 Bn in 2018, which are likely to see a robust CAGR over the course of next decade. The market growth is likely to be driven by factors including, growing consumption of seafood worldwide, concerns over depleting aquatic species, sustainability, and rising prices of fishmeal and fish oil among others.
The report covers various factors affecting the Plant-based Fish Feed market. FMI provides in-depth insights into the market. It presents the study in a coherent chapter-wise format, interspersed with data and relevant infographics. The report adopts an analytical approach to help our clients get better understanding about the market. Our expert market research analysts in the food & beverage industry domain carries out an extensive primary and secondary research with the help of digital intelligence for optimized decision making.
FMI, in its latest Plant-based Fish Feed market report, offers the bird’s eye view on the historical and upcoming growth in terms of production, consumption, volume, and value. The report is classified on the basis of key segments, sub-segments, according to the major regions and offers an in-depth analysis on competitive landscape.
The report offers a comprehensive, discussing in details upcoming trends, opportunities and challenges that will aid the expansion of the Plant-based Fish Feed market.
“The growing global demand for seafood in recent years has directly impacted the demand for plant-based fish feed. Further, as per the Food and Agriculture Association of the United Nations, the aquaculture industry accounts for more than 50% of the global edible seafood supply. Hence, the market players operating in the aquaculture sector need to find alternative feeds to meet the rising demand for seafood worldwide.”
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Plant-based Fish Feed Market
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly impacted the food and beverage industry. Since the pandemic and various lockdown restrictions, hotel industries had to take shelter within e-commerce industry to provide online delivery services and food to consumers.
Manufacturers have adapted the new normal of ‘take-away’ food and groceries to maintain their financial revenue in the crucial times. With the relaxation in lockdown, the food and beverages industry is expected to witness a moderate growth through 2021 and beyond.
FMI provides a detailed chapter on the impact of Covid-19 on the global Plant-based Fish Feed market. This allows the established and emerging economies to understand the economic market scenario during the pandemic and benefits them in making profound business decisions through the cost-effective solutions.
Plant-based Fish Feed Market Structure Analysis
• The global plant-based fish feed market represents a fairly consolidated competition landscape, where majority of the key players maintain their strategic focus on the development of solid distribution partnerships and joint ventures, targeting a firmer global footprint.
• The plant-based fish feed market has been relatively moderate in size, which remains a key factor for its dynamic competitive nature.
• Leading manufacturers of plant-based fish feed are currently prioritizing R&D and new product launches to resonate with the booming demand for plant-based fish feed in Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
• Portfolio extension is also identified to remain one of the key developmental strategies adopted by manufacturers of plant-based fish feed.
• For a stronger foothold in target markets, plant-based fish feed manufacturers will continue to rely on inorganic strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions.
• Deeper understanding of the market trends and preferential shifts of end-use segments across various regions are likely to create a bottleneck for prominent players, looking forward to untapped opportunities in the plant-based fish feed market.
Competitive Landscape
Some major companies are Cargill Incorporated, ADM Animal Nutrition, MJI Universal Pte Ltd, Tate & Lyle, Diana Aqua, Alltech Coppens, Kemin Industries South Asia Pvt Limited, Skretting/ Nutreco, BIOMIN Benelux, Aller Aqua A/S, BioMar A/S, Roquette, Prairie Aquatech, Green Plains Inc, Duynie Ingredients
