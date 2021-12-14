Synthetic Quartz Market to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019-2029
Demand for Synthetic Quartz on Upswing with Expansion of Electronics & Semiconductor Industry; Quartz Crystal Gaining TractionJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market value of synthetic quartz is nearly US$ 85 Mn, and the electronics industry accounts for more than 3/4th of total sales. As suggested by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study, the global synthetic quartz market is set for notable growth during 2019 – 2029.
The electronics industry solely relies on components such as semiconductors, optical fibers, and solar cells. These electronic components utilize synthetic quartz crystal due to its important intrinsic properties. Technological developments are driving the need for high-performance electronic equipment, and have subsequently propelled the sales of synthetic quartz.
For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10880
Key Takeaways - Synthetic Quartz Market Report
Synthetic quartz crystal is expected to grow at a higher rate, increasing its market share on account of growing use in end-use industries during the forecast period.
The semiconductor industry places the most stringent requirements on quartz purity, creating positive impact on demand for synthetic quartz.
East Asia holds a prominent share of the synthetic quartz market due to presence of strong electronics and automotive sectors in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan. China is one of a major producers and exporters of electronics. Moreover, it has good production to sales ratio (appx. 98%) for electronics. South Korea has a significant share in the global automotive sector.
Synthetic quartz and competitive products are gaining more attention from EUV lithography market players.
Developing countries have witnessed growth in per capita income, especially in rural areas. Ease of buying electronic appliances has driven the growth of synthetic quartz components in developing countries.
Rising adoption of new technologies in electronics & communication and rapid evolution of automotive industry is expected to fuel the growth of global synthetic quartz market.
Market Landscape Moving towards Consolidation
The synthetic quartz market is highly technology-driven and is dominated by a handful of players with extensive R&D capabilities. Tier-I manufacturers in the global synthetic quartz market, Kyocera, Murata Manufacturing, Hereaus (Shin-Etsu), Asahi Glass Company, and others are focusing on joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations to build on their product expertise and enhance market dominance.
For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10880
What Does Future Hold?
Increasing purchasing power of customers from developing regions and ease of purchasing electronic appliances is expected to drive the growth of the synthetic quartz market. Moreover, on account of increasing use of synthetic quartz in optical communication, recent developments and growth in optical industry, the synthetic quartz market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.
Synthetic Quartz Market Taxonomy
By Product
Synthetic Quartz Crystal
Synthetic Quartz Glass
By End-Use
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Medical
Military
Construction
Others
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
MEA
Interested in Learning More About Report Inclusions?
Future Market Insights has published a market research report on the synthetic quartz market that contains global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2029. The report provides insightful analysis of the synthetic quartz market through three different segments- product type, end-use industry, and region. The synthetic quartz market report also provides demand trends of different types across industry verticals, a comprehensive list of service providers in the market, various projects around the world, along with a detailed overview of the parent market.
Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10880
About Chemicals & Materials division of FMI
The Chemicals & Materials division at FMI offers distinct and pin-point analysis about the chemicals & materials industry. Coverage of the chemicals and materials market extends from commodity, bulk, specialty and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology. The team also puts special emphasis on ‘green alternatives’, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand trade assessment. Our research studies are widely referred by chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.
Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Chemicals and materials Domain
Metallic Stearates Market :Metallic Stearates Expected to Witness Significant Volume Growth Owing to Rising Adoption as Industrial Acid Scavengers and Lubricants
Automotive Refinish Coatings Market: Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Is Expected To Grow At 5.4% CAGR Surpassing US$ 10 Bn By 2031
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here