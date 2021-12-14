Citrus Fiber Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Company Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027

Citrus Fiber Market

Citrus Fiber Market is segmented based on Function, Application, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global citrus fiber market is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years owing to the intensifying need for naturally derived dietary fibers to prevent various diseases. Citrus fiber is a mixture of soluble and insoluble fiber that is derived from pulp or peel or fruit. This is high in antioxidants and serves as dietary fiber. Insoluble citrus fiber contains bioactive compounds, carotene, polyphenols, and notable flavonoids that increase its demand in the processed food industry. It is one of the nutritional fibers which provide many health benefits such as lower risk of obesity, coronary heart disease, stroke, various gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, hypertension, and diabetes. Citrus fiber extracted from orange peel contains a considerable amount of insoluble dietary fiber. It has many health benefits including reducing adsorption of glucose, and starch digestion.

Companies covered:

Florida Food Products, Ceamsa, Cargill Inc., Fiberstar Inc., Quadra Chemicals Ltd., AMC Group, Naturex SA, CP kelco, Yantai Andre Pactin Co. Ltd., Lucid collids Ltd.

COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:

The corona virus outbreak in all over the globe has created medical emergency. Due to which there is an increase for the demand of food items, hygiene products, and medical products. COVID-19 has increased the sales of traditional, healthy, and staple food items. However, packaged food and bakery products have experienced a decline in its sale due to which there is a decline for the demand of citrus fiber in these industries. Moreover it is also used in cosmetics and personal care industries.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Usage of citrus fiber is gaining traction among processed and packaged food manufacturers due to several functional advantages, which influence the final products. Citrus fibers are neutral in flavor, taste, and fragrance and their inclusion enhances finished product texture and aroma. In certain cases, adding citrus fiber to foods like meat and cheese is cost-effective, as it is possible to reduce the cost of formulating by replacing expensive ingredients with citrus fibers. In addition, citrus fiber-added refined food is easier to cook.

Recent years of competition for natural food ingredients in processed food items have also increased demand for citrus fiber. Producers prefer to include citrus fibers in different food items, as it enables them to go for a clean label without worrying about the e-number. The growing health awareness among people is also helping the citrus fiber market to remain profitable.

The global Citrus Fiber market trends are as follows:

Citrus fiber leading companies concentrate on the Pet Food Segment to improve their role across industrial sectors.

With the aid of advanced bio-technologies and proprietary production methods, front runners in the market of citrus fiber continue to improve their market position. Leading manufacturers in the market for citrus fiber are pursuing innovative strategies to strengthen their industry-wide presence by stimulating creativity. Leading market players acknowledge the potential for a rise in demand for citrus fiber in the pet food sector due to a recent humanization trend in pet care. The citrus fiber market leaders are looking to capitalize on the profitable growth opportunities of the booming pet care industry by launching citrus fiber, which is ideal for several pet food items and can enhance the quality and nutrition of pet food.

