Diaper market is expected to reach US$ 118.7 billion by 2027, growing at a 7.5 % CAGR during the forecast period

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diapers are soft absorbent cloth that babies who have not been trained to use the toilet wear. Adults with urinary incontinence may also use diapers. It is a type of underwear that allows the user to urinate without having to use the toilet. The advantages provided by diapers, such as safety, comfort, convenience, ready availability, easy disposal, and cost effectiveness, are major factors contributing to the growth of the global diaper market. Because of their perfect fit, softness, absorbency, and breathable nature, they provide comfort to the infant.In terms of product type, the baby diaper segment dominated the global diaper market in 2018. Regular diapers, diaper pants, training pants, youth pants, baby diaper liners, and other products such as swimming pants, baby changing mats, and so on are all part of the baby diaper segment.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Svenska Cellulosa AB, DSG International Ltd., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Abena A/S, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, Ontex Group, Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co Ltd and others...



Market Dynamics

Rising geriatric populations around the world, as well as increased awareness about infant hygiene and adults with incontinence, are key factors expected to drive diaper market growth during the forecast period. According to Eurostat, the European Union's (EU) statistical office, approximately 19% of the EU population was 65 and older in 2018. According to the United Nations (UN), the population of people aged 60 and up was 962 million in 2017 and is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of incontinence is a driving force in the diaper market. Urinary incontinence affects 200 million people worldwide, according to the National Association of Incontinence.



