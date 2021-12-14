Nanomedicines Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Abbott Laboratories, CombiMatrix Corporation

Nanomedicines Market

Nanotechnology is the term commonly used in nanoscale science, engineering and technology, offering extraordinary technological and economic advantages.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanotechnology is the term commonly used in nanoscale science, engineering and technology, offering extraordinary technological and economic advantages. Healthcare is a prominent field in nanotechnology research. Nanomedicine can be referred to field of diagnoses, treatment and prevention of diseases with the use of molecular equipment and details of the human body.

The global nanomedicine market was valued at US$ 177.1 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 454.8 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2020 and 2027.

Drivers:

High number of chronic disease cases is expected to boost growth of the global market of nanomedicine during the forecast time. For instance, in 2019, as per the American Cancer Society, the U.S. will witness around 1,762,450 newly diagnosed cases of cancer and 606,880 deaths, due to the disease.

Get Sample Report with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/393

Furthermore, Research and Development in nanomedicine is expected to support the growth of nanomedicine market. For instance, in August 2020, a group of researchers at the Else Kröner-Fresenius-Stiftung Professorship, Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, Germany, found that superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles also act as a delivery platform for increasing local drug concentrations overcoming the cell resistance for chemotherapy.

Moreover, initiation of a NanoTherm treatment center is projected to propel growth of the global nanomedicines market. For instance, in March 2020, MagForce AG made an agreement with the Hufeland Klinikum GmbH to start a treatment center of NanoTherm for brain tumors in Germany.

Increasing investment in nanomedicines is expected to boost growth of the global market of nanomedicine. For instance, in July 2020, Curadigm SAS, a subsidiary of Nanobiotix S.A. received US$ 1.18 million from Deep Tech BPI France to develop Nanoprimer technology.

Restraints:

Disorganized framework of regulation is projected to hamper the growth of the global nanomedicine market. The policies for safety testing of the CDER, FDA and other regulatory bodies across the globe are very strict. As nanomedicine products are related to toxicological and environmental problems, hence, performing toxic studies is mandatory for manufacturers while producing nanomedicines. Moreover, lesser use of nanomedicine in developing countries is also expected to restrict growth of the global nanomedicines market.

Opportunities:

Existing neglected medical requirements in middle-income countries is expected to create lucrative environment of growth opportunities for market players in the global market of nanomedicines. Moreover, economic development in regions such as Brazil, Eastern Europe, China, Middle, East India, and Latin America equips patients with power of purchasing due to increasing disposable income, which is also expected to provide wide range of opportunities to the market players.

Request PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/393

Trends:

Key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as research and development of novel products to increase their portfolio of products. For instance, in August 2020, as stated by Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., the Sean M Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Mass General completed the enrolment of the first patient into ongoing HEALEY ALS Platform Trial at sites of Northeast ALS (NEALS) consortium.

Key players:

Key players active in the global nanomedicine market are, CombiMatrix Corporation, Cellics Therapeutics, Inc., Celgene Corporation, NanoViricides, Inc., Mallinckrodt plc., Sirnaomics Inc., Merck & Company Inc., Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., Nanobiotix S.A, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Precision NanoSystems Inc., Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Nanosphere, Inc.

Key Developments:

Key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as Research and Development of novel products for the expansion of their portfolio of products. For instance, in June 2020, the U.S. FDA provided required feedback to Nanobiotix S.A about the NANORAY-312 design, which is a pivotal phase III global registration trial of neck and head cancer.

In June 2020, Cellics Therapeutics, Inc. reported that pulmonary epithelial nanosponges and macrophage provide potential benefits in neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the study was released in Nano Letters.

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/393

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Nanomedicines Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Nanomedicines Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Nanomedicines Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Nanomedicines (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Nanomedicines (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Nanomedicines Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Nanomedicines Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Nanomedicines Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Nanomedicines Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Nanomedicines Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Nanomedicines Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Nanomedicines Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Nanomedicines Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Nanomedicines Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Nanomedicines Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nanomedicines Business

Chapter 15 Global Nanomedicines Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837